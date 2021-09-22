LAKE HALLIE — A former mass vaccination site at a Lake Hallie church will be the site of drive-thru community COVID-19 testing starting this Saturday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced.
As COVID-19 transmission continues to climb in the Chippewa Valley, so has demand for testing, said Aimee Wollman Nesseth, coordinator of the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.
“This is designed to be a regional asset, set up in response to the increase in cases and increased need for testing in the region as a whole,” she said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The new drive-thru testing site is modeled similarly to the Wisconsin National Guard testing site that operated in Eau Claire in late 2020, Wollman Nesseth said. National Guard will primarily run the testing site, supported by staffers contracted by the 15-county coalition.
Currently the new drive-thru testing site at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., is scheduled to be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next two Saturdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday.
The site will stay open for testing after Oct. 2, but its future hours have not yet been posted. Wollman Nesseth said she anticipates the drive-thru site will be open more days per week after Oct. 2.
When the new hours of operation are announced, they will be posted on the Health Department’s website, bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.
Tests will be free, though people under 18 will need a parent present. People should pre-register on the day they plan to get tested by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If someone does not have internet access, staff will help them register when they arrive at the site.
An average of 56 Eau Claire County residents are newly testing positive for COVID-19 per day, according to Health Department figures — the same case burden the county was seeing in early December 2020.
The county’s test-positivity rate has also risen since the lull in COVID-19 activity this summer. About 9% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive as of this week. The county’s test-positivity rate was under 5% for most of the summer, according to Health Department data.
Who should be tested right now
Here’s who the Health Department says should get a COVID-19 test:
• Anyone one year or older who has any symptoms of COVID-19, including a sore throat, congestion, runny nose, fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or new loss of taste or smell.
• Anyone one year or older who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is told they’re a close contact to someone who tested positive, even if they feel healthy. Vaccinated people should get tested three days after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or longer. Unvaccinated people should get tested on day six or later, the Health Department said.
After testing, people who are ill should stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible until they get their results, the Health Department said.
For more information about the new testing site, the Health Department can be reached at 715-839-4718.