Many businesses will be required to follow capacity restrictions and strongly consider requiring masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new Eau Claire City-County Health Department order.
The Health Department released its latest two-week, countywide health order that went into effect Thursday. Under the new order, businesses are required to consider policies that include visitors, customers and employees wearing face masks. It is not a mandate to wear masks, but the order forces businesses to seriously consider the option.
Lieske Giese, director of the Health Department, strongly encouraged everyone to wear masks in public settings, a practice that, despite being unusual, will slow the transmission of coronavirus.
“My wearing a mask helps to protect you; you wearing a mask helps to protect me,” Giese said During a Wednesday afternoon media briefing.
The order also requires that businesses with a posted occupancy have a maximum of 50% capacity.
The previous health order asked entities to consider capacity restrictions, while this order mandates they do so. Facilities required to post occupancy include restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, courtrooms and gymnasiums.
For public gatherings, a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors remains, but the new order strongly discourages events with more than 50 individuals.
Local, state updates
Eau Claire County has 307 positive coronavirus cases, 235 of whom have recovered. Ten cases were confirmed Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. The county also has 8,825 negative results, a positive rate of around 3.36%.
That percentage has significantly increased recently, and Giese said the county’s daily average positivity rate in the past 14 days stands at 14.5% despite a fairly steady number of tests.
“That is an indication, broadly, that there is more disease in the community,” Giese said.
Local community spread, meaning positive cases where a person isn’t sure where they were infected, are at 34%.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are 10 active COVID-19 investigations in Eau Claire County. Of those 10, three are at long-term care facilities, two of which are named: Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire and Oakwood Health Services. There is one current investigation at a workplace, one at a group home and five at other places not specified.
The state DHS will not release the names of businesses where there have been at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus after businesses groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea.
Giese gave an example of multiple people going to a business after they were infected at a separate location. Naming that business could be misleading and lead people to assume the business did something wrong, she said.
“It really doesn’t give the public good information about what is actually going on with disease transmission,” Giese said.
Wisconsin has 33,154 confirmed cases and 611,150 negative results, a positive rate of about 5.15%. There have been 807 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, a daily increase of two. There were 44 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing that total number to 3,683 statewide.
Contact the COVID-19 call center with more questions or concerns at 715-831-7425.