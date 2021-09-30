EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie school board on Monday narrowly passed a mask requirement for younger students in the school district.
The school board voted 5-4 at its Monday meeting to approve a mask requirement for children in kindergarten through 6th grade, according to school district documents.
The district previously had a mask-optional policy for students and staff.
The mask requirement went into effect Tuesday, but district administrator Joe Zydowsky said a grace period will be extended to families this week to give them time to obtain masks and talk with children about the new mask expectations.
The mask requirement only applies to students in kindergarten through 6th grade during the school day and while students are indoors, Zydowsky said in a letter to families and staff this week.
The requirement is planned to end for all students about six weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for younger children, Zydowsky said.
Vaccines for younger age groups could come within weeks. Pfizer this week submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 shot in children; the company and its partner BioNTech say they expect to request emergency use authorization of the vaccine in children between ages 5 and 11 “in the coming weeks,” the Associated Press reported.
Under the Menomonie school district’s new mask requirement, Zydowsky wrote that:
- The mask policy isn’t dependent on students’ age or vaccination status, only the K-6 grade level.
- Medical exemptions from the mask mandate will be allowed if families provide appropriate documentation from a medical doctor.
- Students can remove masks for eating and drinking and during “rigorous physical activity.”
- Masks won’t be required for optional school functions that happen outside the school day.
- Teachers will be allowed to give students “mask breaks” when students are at least six feet apart or when students are seated silently at desks.
- If community transmission of COVID-19 drops before younger students have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, the school board may revisit its decision, Zydowsky noted.
The Menomonie school board’s decision comes weeks after the school board twice voted down a mask proposal. The board ultimately voted against installing a mask requirement in early August, instead making mask-wearing optional for students and staff; the board reaffirmed that vote later in August.
The school district announced Thursday that the school board plans to hold a special meeting Sunday at 1 p.m. to discuss modifying the new mask requirement. The proposed modification is a multi-step “graduated masking policy” that would trigger mask-wearing in four-year-old kindergarten through 6th grades under specific circumstances. The proposed modifications can be found at the school district’s website or at tinyurl.com/6e3kms5h. That meeting will be held Sunday at the Menomonie High School auditorium, 1751 5th St. West.
Dunn County has averaged about 29 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the last week, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The county is rated as having “very high” COVID-19 activity, along with Eau Claire County; Chippewa, Pepin, Trempealeau and Buffalo counties are one step above in the rankings at “critically high” COVID-19 activity, according to DHS data.