The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking people who visited the Sports Page, 131 N. Barstow St., Eau Claire last weekend to monitor for symptoms of the virus.
The possible exposure was at the bar on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
If people develop any symptoms and were at the bar during the times of possible exposure, they should contact their health care provider and get tested, the Health Department said.