A person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at Scooter's Bar, 411 Galloway St., Eau Claire on Saturday, Aug. 8 between 11 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The health department recommends anyone who was at Scooter's Bar during that time period to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they experience any, contact their health care provider and get tested.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The department alerts the public to a potential exposure when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 has been in close contact with multiple other people for longer than 15 minutes, in a situation where contact tracers aren’t able to identify their close contacts, said department director Lieske Giese.