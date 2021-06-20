EAU CLAIRE — The vaccination rate statewide increased a mere 0.6% in the past week, the smallest increase since vaccinations began, as demand for the COVID-19 vaccinations continues to wane. However, the increase of those who have completed their vaccination series climbed 1.3% in the past week.
None of a dozen counties in western Wisconsin topped the state's rate of first-shot vaccinations, although Buffalo County was able to match it, meaning the other 11 counties are falling further behind the rest of the state.
The 0.6% increase is down slightly from the past two weeks, where vaccinations increased by 0.7% each week.
Trempealeau (51.9%) and Eau Claire (50.6%) counties continue to lead the region, and are the only counties in western Wisconsin to have topped 50% of its population to have received at least one vaccination, and they are the only counties in the area ahead of the state's overall 49.5% rate of residents having received at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of a vaccine to 2.88 million (49.5%), up from 2.84 million residents (48.9%) a week ago, and up from 2.80 million (48.9%) two weeks ago. Roughly 2.62 million Wisconsinites (45.1%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.55 million (43.8%) a week ago.
Roughly 84.1% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 83.8% a week ago. Also, 66.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 66.2% a week ago.
In a breakdown by race, 47.9% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 46.0%, American Indian population at 32.5%, and Black population at 25.7%. About 10.3% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”
Among 72 counties in the state, 19 have reached the 50% threshold of having its population having received at least one dose. However, no additional counties reached that mark in the past week. Dane (68.1%), Door (65.0%) and Bayfield (61.5%) counties are the only counties to have reached the 60% mark.
However, the counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (27.0%), Clark (27.7%) and Rusk (31.6%) saw miniscule increases in the past week. Overall, 9 counties in the state still haven’t reached 40% vaccinated. The other counties are: Dodge, Dunn, Jackson, Monroe, Shawano, and Waushara counties.
On Friday, President Joe Biden announced the United States has reached 300 million COVID-19 shots in 150 days.