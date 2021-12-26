CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dane County became the first county in Wisconsin to reach 80% of its population with at least one COVID-19 vaccination last week.
However, only Dane County and two other counties — Door and Menominee — are ahead of the national average of residents with at least one dose.
But on the other end of the spectrum, Taylor County (34.9%) and Clark County (36.4%) are still the only two areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold, and eight other counties — including Dunn, Rusk and Jackson — haven’t reached the 50% threshold.
Despite the looming fears of the omicron variant that has now been detected in all 50 states and has quickly become the most common form of the COVID-19 virus, Wisconsin vaccination rates in the past week were on par with prior weeks. Between Friday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 23, Wisconsin saw a 0.4% increase of residents getting their first COVID-19 vaccination, up from 61.3% to 61.7%, according to Department of Health Services data.
The connection between low vaccination rates and high death rates becomes more evident over time, as four of the five counties in west-central Wisconsin that have a below 50% vaccination rate have a higher death rate than the state average of 169.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. Clark County is now averaging 285.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, while Rusk County is at 292.4, Taylor is at 221.5 and Jackson County is at 169.7.
Dunn County has a lower death rate than the state average, at 127.6 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
With three more deaths across 12 western Wisconsin counties on Friday, December has had the most virus-related fatalities this month of the year.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to have the lowest death rate in the state, at 68.8 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
Roughly 19.8% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state have now received their first Pfizer dose, up from 18.7% a week ago. Nationally about 22.7% of the country’s 28 million children in that age range have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
None of a dozen counties across west-central Wisconsin topped the state’s vaccination rate in the past week; St. Croix County matched the state’s 0.4% increase, while the other counties continued to fall further behind the state average.
About 72.7% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is up 0.2 percentage points in the past week, according to the CDC. Also, 84.9% of adults ages 18 and older have received a dose nationwide, up 0.1 percentage points in the past week.
Roughly 61.7% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.59 million residents, up from 3.57 million residents (61.3%) the previous week.
Roughly 3.38 million Wisconsinites (57.9%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.36 million (57.7%) previously. About 85.3% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 76.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 60.5% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 56.1%, American Indian population at 45.5% and Black population at 39%. About 11% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”