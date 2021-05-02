EAU CLAIRE — Western Wisconsin residents continue to trail the state vaccination rate, despite plenty of available doses of three different vaccines for COVID-19.
Only St. Croix (2.8%) and Pierce (1.9%) counties saw a greater increase in the past week than the state’s overall 1.6% increase. However, most of the other counties in western Wisconsin saw an increase of about 1 percent of its population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Public health directors continue to say they have increasing access to supply of vaccines, including the return of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose formula, but they are not seeing as many people as they’d like wanting them.
The state’s 1.6% increase is a significant decline from last week’s 3.0% growth rate a week ago, and also down from a 2.6% increase from two weeks ago.
Dane County now leads the state, with 59.5% of the Madison-area county having received at least one dose; that is an increase from 56.2% last week. Other counties with more than 50% having at least one dose are Door (59.0%), Bayfield (55.4%) and it Ozaukee (51.1%) counties.
Taylor County (24.0% with at least one dose) remains last of the state’s 72 counties in vaccination rate, up 1.5% in the past week. Clark (24.1%) and Rusk (27.4%) counties are the next-lowest counties in the state.
Only three of the 12 western Wisconsin counties — Eau Claire, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties — have exceeded that state average, same as they did a week ago.
Statewide, 2.5 million Wisconsin residents (43.1%) have received at least one dose, with 1.96 million (33.8%) having completed their vaccine series. A week ago, 2.42 million (41.5%) had received one dose and 1.77 million (30.4$) had completed their vaccine series.
Roughly 80.8% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 80.1% last week, and up from 78.9% two weeks ago. About 60.2% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received at least one shot, up from 57.9% a week ago.
Teens ages 16 and 17 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, and roughly 25.3% have gotten at least one dose, up from 21.7% a week ago.