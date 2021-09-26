CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the second straight week, Rusk County was tied for the lead among western Wisconsin counties with the highest one-week vaccination rate.
Rusk and Chippewa counties each saw a 0.5% increase among people getting their first COVID-19 vaccination, tying them with the state's increase in the past week. However, the other 10 counties in western Wisconsin all slipped further behind the state's rate.
This comes as two more Rusk County residents died from virus-related symptoms in the past week, and the 13th virus-related death in the county since June 1, which is more than any other county in western Wisconsin in that timeframe.
Rusk (37.4%), Clark (33.0%) and Taylor (31.7%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven't reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose.
According to the Department of Health Services, about 0.5% of all state residents received their first COVID-19 vaccination last week, identical to a week ago. That is up slightly from a 0.4% increase two weeks ago, but down from a 0.8% increase three weeks ago.
Eau Claire (56.6% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine) and Trempealeau (60.5%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 56.5% rate. Chippewa, St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 73.6% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.3% from a week ago.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.28 million residents, up from 3.26 million residents (56.0%) last week, and up from 3.23 million people (55.5%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.10 million Wisconsinites (53.3%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.07 million (52.8%) a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate. About 64.1% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 76.8% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 55.1% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 67.5% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 67.0% last week. Eau Claire (66.2%), Chippewa (62.9%) and Dunn (51.9%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 85.3% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 73.3% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 55.8% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.9%, American Indian population at 40.6%, and Black population at 33.7%. About 12.3% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”