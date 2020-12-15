EAU CLAIRE — Members of a new task force on local communicable disease ordinances were announced Tuesday.
Nineteen people from a variety of backgrounds will constitute the task force, which is charged with reviewing current communicable disease ordinances and recommending potential changes to the Eau Claire City Council and County Board. The County Board approved the task force members during its meeting Tuesday night.
Eight people will also form a non-voting advisory group, which can provide information to the task force. The task force also will likely have a non-voting facilitator, but a person has not been named yet.
The task force is a cooperative effort between Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the City-County Board of Health. Its first meeting will likely occur in January.
The creation of the task force was called for by the City Council and County Board in October after contentious public hearings on proposed city and county ordinances. As drafted, the proposed ordinances outline powers the local health officer has to enact public health orders while also giving elected officials oversight when a communicable disease — COVID-19 or otherwise — is impacting the community.
Eau Claire County Board Chair Nick Smiar, City Council President Terry Weld and Board of Health Chairwoman Merey Price worked together for more than a month to form the task force’s duties and appoint its members. Smiar anticipates the task force meeting at least monthly and possibly twice per month.
Smiar said he wanted to appoint people with public health, science, education, business and legal expertise. He anticipates criticism and knows the selections will not please the entire community.
“There are those who will probably be disappointed they weren’t appointed, even if they volunteered,” Smiar said.
The task force is expected to take about six months to conclude its duties, including policy recommendations. The task force also plans to have listening sessions to incorporate suggestions from the general public.
The full task force is:
Alissa Hladilek, Mayo Clinic Health System infection prevention and control department manager.
Anna Ziebell, UW-Eau Claire student body president.
Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO.
Bruce Barker, Chippewa Valley Technical College president.
Crispin Pierce, UW-Eau Claire associate professor of environmental health.
Dr. Don Bodeau, Eau Claire City-County Board of Health.
Emily Smith Nyguen, Smith Chiropractic.
Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of finance and administration.
Jeff Halloin, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital board of directors chair.
Joe Sanfelippo, Fall Creek schools superintendent.
Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations.
Kimberly Cronk, Eau Claire County Board supervisor.
Dr. Lori Whitis, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic medical director.
Mai Xiong, Eau Claire City Council member and Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development president
Marisa Stanley, Eau Claire City-County Health Department assistant director and epidemiologist.
Michael Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
Miriam Gehler, Marshfield Clinic Health System administrator.
Scott Rogers, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs.
One Eau Claire City Council member to be appointed shortly by Weld.
The full advisory group is:
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director.
Kathryn Schauf, Eau Claire County administrator.
Dave Solberg, Eau Claire interim city manager.
Tim Sullivan, Eau Claire County corporation counsel.
Janessa Stromberger, Eau Claire assistant city attorney.
Terry Weld, Eau Claire City Council president.
Nick Smiar, Eau Claire County Board chair.
Merey Price, Eau Claire City-County Board of Health chairwoman.