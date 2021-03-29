EAU CLAIRE — There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in western Wisconsin on Monday, and deaths in the region have leveled off in March after months of increases.
Over 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there have only been 16 reported COVID-19-related deaths this month. On March 1, the region totaled 522 deaths, while the state's overall total was 6,412.
As of Monday, the 12 counties in western Wisconsin totaled 538 deaths, with 6,601 overall in the state. There were three new reported deaths across the state on Monday.
Seven of the 12 counties in the region reported no new cases at all on Monday, while St. Croix County had the most, with 15 new reported cases.
Overall, 29.3% of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one vaccination, according to the Department of Health Services. Eau Claire County (31.5%) and Chippewa County (29.5%) remain just ahead of the state's rate, while Dunn County has now given at least one vaccination to 23.1% of its population.