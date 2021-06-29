EAU CLAIRE — State officials this week warned that Wisconsin is seeing a significant, unexpected uptick in non-COVID respiratory viruses this month, noting that the biggest increase in cases is among young children.
The viruses currently spreading in Wisconsin are usually widespread in winter, but slow down dramatically in summer, said Tom Haupt, the state Department of Health Services' respiratory disease epidemiologist. Those viruses include parainfluenza, common seasonal coronaviruses and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
“RSV and seasonal coronaviruses spread every year,” Haupt said in a call with reporters Monday. “Why are we worrying about it this year? Partly because (cases) are coming in the off season, but also with parainfluenza, we’re seeing children come in very, very ill, with very high fevers, admitted to the intensive care unit. It can happen, but we’re seeing more of it right now.”
RSV didn’t hit its usual peak in the U.S. in 2020, but since March of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an unusual increase in cases in the U.S., the agency said this month.
RSV is usually mild in adults, but infections are riskier in infants, younger children and older adults with chronic conditions — especially this year, since infants and toddlers were less likely to have been exposed to RSV last winter, the CDC said.
Symptoms of RSV in infants and young children span decreased appetite, sneezing, fever and sometimes wheezing.
Neither the state nor county health departments formally report cases of RSV or the common cold, Haupt and Eau Claire County health officials said. But epidemiologists instead track “influenza-like illness” in emergency departments and certain large medical clinics, Haupt noted.
“We’ve seen a major spike in the last few weeks of 60, 70, 80 kids coming down with this,” Haupt said. “We never have double digits of children with influenza-like illness. That’s really significant.”
Wisconsin officials are concerned because RSV, the flu and seasonal colds can spread very quickly in group settings, Haupt said.
It’s not just Wisconsin. States across the U.S. are reporting a rise in the same viruses. A Texas children’s hospital told WFAA-TV of Dallas that it had seen zero cases of RSV in winter 2020, but cases suddenly began appearing in April and increased in May and June. “It’s so out of cycle it’s almost hard to fathom,” Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Health, told WFAA-TV.
Common respiratory viruses are reappearing this summer as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fall and as states remove face mask and social distancing mandates.
The Chippewa Valley and the U.S. as a whole saw a small number of flu cases last winter. Some experts said they believed masks and social distancing effectively stamped out the flu last season.
Haupt said Monday that it’s possible that the unexpected resurgence in common respiratory viruses this summer could be due to fewer wearing masks.
“I’m sure (social distancing and masking) played a role in limiting the RSV and seasonal coronaviruses in the winter,” Haupt said. “Now that people are starting to unmask, maybe that’s part of it, but it's really something we don’t understand.”
Disease surveillance officials have also been considering that for most people, “it’s been well over a year since we’ve had (these viruses),” and peoples’ immune response could be muted because the flu essentially took a year off, Haupt said.
COVID-19 cases have continued to fall. Eau Claire County has averaged two to three new cases per day in recent weeks and has just 44 active cases — though another county resident died of the virus Tuesday, bringing total deaths to 110, according to county data.
Haupt emphasized that people shouldn’t send children to school, summer camps or daycare if they have any cold or flu symptoms, if at all possible.
The same goes for people visiting long-term care facilities, hospitals or nursing homes, he said, urging people to wear masks in public if they feel ill and have to go out: “Especially long-term care facilities — they need to get that message across to people visiting that if there’s any sickness at all, they shouldn’t come inside the facility. Again, if these viruses get into a congregate setting, they’ll spread very, very quickly.”