CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12 at this time, but other events through April have all been canceled, along with the indoor events on the grounds that were scheduled in May.
Rusty Volk, the fairground’s director, said they are continuing preparations for summer events.
“Things are going as good as possible,” Volk said. “We are rescheduling as many events as we can. We continue to prepare the grounds, but we’re doing it with a skeleton crew.”
April events like Micro Wrestling, the Chi-Hi Extravaganza, the Chippewa Falls Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt and the Good Sam RV Rally have been entirely canceled.
Spring Fest Chippewa Falls, which is always held the last weekend of April, has been rescheduled for May 29 & 30.
The headliners, Chris Kroeze and Boogie & the YoYoz, are still booked for the new dates, Volk said.
The Indianhead Gun Show, which had been set for May 15-17, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25-27.
Volk said outdoor events on the grounds in May, like the Chippewa County Tree Conservation or the 4-H Horse Schooling Show, remain on the schedule because those are primarily outdoor events.
“We feel some of those can be held, with social distancing,” Volk said. “What is left is outdoor activities through May. The gun show was in an exhibit hall; that wasn’t going to happen.”
The June lineup, ranging from a wedding and a family reunion to June Dairy Days and a Holstein show, all remain booked.
The fair has always provided hand-washing stations near the animal barns, but Volk said they have doubled the number of those units for the fair.
“It’s a good thing to do — we should be doing that anyway,” he said.
All concerts, programs, exhibits and carnival activities are still scheduled for the 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
“Our goal is to give hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Volk said.
Online entries will be accepted beginning on May 15. However, there will be no animal weigh-ins this spring. The fair’s offices remain closed to the public at this time, but staff can be reached at 715-723-2861.
However, Volk is prepared for the possibility the grounds might be needed for an emergency makeshift medical center.
“We also are here if our venue is needed in a worst-case scenario,” he said.