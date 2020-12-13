EAU CLAIRE — It was a lighthearted suggestion from an employee, but Gregg Mizerk took the idea to heart and began turning it into reality shortly afterward.
Mizerk, president and CEO of L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, was open to a new product in addition to protective white face masks the LECDC began creating and donating this spring shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force. LECDC employee Brenda Richardson suggested making face masks with holiday themes. Richardson later told Mizerk she was kidding, but he ran with the idea.
As a result, in October the nonprofit began producing specialty masks. The new offerings included a spider web and jack-o’-lantern for Halloween, turkey for Thanksgiving and Santa Claus for Christmas. The organization also has produced Green Bay Packers masks for employees.
The conversation between Richardson and Mizerk illustrates the approach some local businesses have taken to producing personal protective equipment this year: a small idea turned into a significant number of products during a time of vital need. Area companies continue to make PPE, and the materials could become permanent products for the businesses going forward.
The LECDC continues to provide the white masks free of charge to area companies and has also donated them to local schools in recent months. The organization has sent out more than 70,000 masks so far.
“It’s challenging times for some people, so we’re trying to do everything we can to keep people safe,” Mizerk said.
Mizerk said supply chain issues that existed early in the pandemic do not pose a challenge now, so mask production is running smooth. The sizes and offerings of masks have increased as well, with youth, extra large and expandable options available.
Mask demand is less today than it was during the first few months of the pandemic, but the LECDC is still fulfilling plenty of requests. Mizerk said the business plans to continue producing masks as long as the need exists.
“We’re going to keep going on through,” Mizerk said. “It seems like it’s going to be a longer process where masks might be here for a while … It might turn into a business for us.”
For David Goldbach, general manager at Alliance Plastics Corp, the idea to produce a different type of PPE occurred over the summer. He saw a news report involving a green protective barrier with a small window. That planted the thought in his mind, and he wanted to create a similar product that was easier to see through.
Employees started brainstorming ideas around July 1 and started making clear protective barriers shortly after. The barriers are designed to better ensure physical distance and protect people from airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough, for example.
The barriers are portable and can be customized for individuals or businesses depending on the size and shape needed. Alliance Plastics had previously made a piece that is part of the barrier, but it hadn’t produced a full protective barrier before.
Goldbach said demand reached its height in September and has tapered off since then. Local businesses are the main purchasers. Fabrication companies have bought the flexible barriers for their workstations as a safety precaution, and Goldbach hopes to sell more barriers to students and schools in the future.
Alliance Plastics employees use the barriers, and there is one at the company’s front desk. Most of the company’s work involves customized orders from other businesses, but the barrier is one of the first in-house products Allied Plastics has made and fills an urgent need, a rewarding experience for Goldbach.
The company plans to continue making barriers indefinitely into the future, and Goldbach anticipates they could become a regular part of the business.
“I don’t think this type of thing is going to go away,” Goldbach said.
Andrew Holland, co-owner of Wisconsin Medical Supplies, wanted to offer critical products as well. Holland and two others started the company this spring when the pandemic began. They aimed to fill a need by offering affordable face coverings, particularly surgical masks after talking with friends and family in the medical field.
Holland said he was shocked at the lack of medical supply reserves and how “woefully unprepared” the country was to provide the supplies in an emergency.
Holland had run businesses before but not this type of company, and he said there was a sizable learning curve initially. That involved overcoming supply chain challenges, receiving proper authorization to produce materials and complying with federal regulations.
Because of those reasons, the company couldn’t start production until late May and didn’t offer supplies until July when it had enough supply in place. WMS has expanded production since then and is currently making two to five million masks per month, Holland said.
Interested buyers significantly increased in late summer, shortly after the supplies were available to purchase. Demand has “rapidly increased as we’ve gained more exposure,” Holland said. “We’ve had to ramp up very, very quickly.”
WMS also needed to convince potential buyers that the company made authentic, safe products. Holland said there is a “huge level of skepticism” to overcome as a new business in the medical supply field, adding that almost every potential buyer has inquired about the authenticity of the company’s materials. Holland appreciates that skepticism, though, and said it’s important to inform and educate purchasers.
WMS has sold supplies to many schools and businesses where employees must work in-person, such as food warehouses. Many individuals have bought products as well, Holland said, including nurses who don’t feel they have adequate PPE at work.
The products are sold all over the country and may eventually expand internationally, but for now Holland said the focus remains on meeting the high demand for surgical masks in the United States. Other WMS products include face shields and respirators.
Wisconsin Medical Supplies is less than a year old, but like Mizerk and Goldbach, Holland said he plans to produce PPE into the foreseeable future.
“This is not a short-term thing by any means,” Holland said.