Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Public Health Department issued an alert on Tuesday that the public had a potential COVID-19 exposure at Rock Fest in rural Cadott on July 17.
The press release, posted on the agency's Facebook page, didn't provide any details about how many people have tested positive after attending the three-day music festival.
"The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the day given, and you may have been exposed," the press release states.
Anyone who attended the festival and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to contact a health care provider to be tested.
"Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself," the press release states.
Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.