EAU CLAIRE — Warning of a potential winter spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials on Wednesday pleaded with people to get vaccinated or consider getting tested before their holiday gatherings.
The Midwest could be in a position to repeat the surge in cases it saw last winter, they said.
“In 2020, people were mostly masked, we were recommending limited travel and in general most people did that,” said Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Abinash Virk in a Wednesday call with reporters. “Despite all that, we had a huge surge in the winter of 2020 through January-February. We’re in a very similar position this year in terms of the number of cases.”
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across Wisconsin. The state is averaging nearly 3,000 new cases per day this week, compared to around 1,800 cases per day a few weeks ago, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the state’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
“We’re seeing daily numbers we haven’t seen since the end of 2020, and numbers higher than anytime we saw in September and October, which was the initial wave of infection caused by the Delta variant in the U.S.,” Westergaard said.
Hospitals typically see an increase in patients this time of year — ranging from cold and flu viruses to holiday-related injuries and accidents, Westergaard said — but Wisconsin hospitals and health care workers are already “overburdened” caring for COVID-19 patients.
“With a high level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, we need everyone who’s not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
Cases aren’t increasing as sharply in Eau Claire County, but the county is averaging 62 new cases of COVID-19 each day — a slightly higher level than in recent weeks, and similar to case levels in late October 2020. Seventy-one county residents tested positive on Wednesday, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Local health officials have said their goal is 15 new cases per day — a level they say is manageable for their contact tracers.
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased in October and November. Twenty Eau Claire County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of November, according to Health Department data. Twenty-seven county residents were hospitalized with the virus in all of October.
The county’s test-positivity rate is sitting at about 10%, meaning around one in 10 people who seek COVID-19 testing is testing positive.
Health Department figures indicate that children under 18 have been the demographic with the most COVID-19 cases since the beginning of September.
Winter surge?
Eau Claire County’s large COVID-19 surge started in late October 2020 and peaked in late November. A smaller increase in cases happened in the two weeks after Christmas, though in January and February cases began to steadily fall.
Westergaard said he’s “very concerned” that the state will see another major surge in cases in early winter.
“November and December was the point during 2020 when things really started to accelerate,” he said Wednesday in a call with reporters. “...Of course we can’t predict the future, but the trend from last week to this week is very concerning.”
While there’s a silver lining — 55% of Wisconsin residents and some 84% of Wisconsin seniors are fully vaccinated — Westergaard is concerned because this year, the country may not be able to avoid a seasonal influenza surge, he said. Health care workers are also nearly two years into the pandemic, and hospitals are shorter on staff, straining the health system further, he said.
“The biggest tragedy our state and health care system will need to try to prevent is having our capacity stretched so thin that we can’t save lives,” Westergaard said. “That’s why we need everyone’s support to flatten the curve as much as we can.”
Westergaard asked people who aren’t vaccinated to keep their holiday gatherings small, or consider wearing masks indoors if they’re attending gatherings and have COVID-19-like symptoms.
“We’d recommend smaller numbers,” Virk said of Thanksgiving gatherings. “Hopefully everyone is vaccinated when they’re getting together. Hopefully the individuals at increased risk for severe COVID-19 have gotten boosters or third doses.”
People may also want to get rapid tests before traveling to gather with friends or family, she suggested.
But right now, she said, a COVID-19 vaccine is the “strongest line of defense.”