The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now recommended people wear cloth face masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and places where they can’t practice social distancing, but local health officials say masks cannot replace the social distancing they're already practicing.
“Homemade face cloths might make people feel more secure, but the purpose of a homemade face cloth, if people choose to use it, is to protect others from your coughs and sneezes -- not to protect you from getting the disease,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Social distancing and avoiding essential travel is by far the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area, Giese said.
Cloth face masks aren’t surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those “must continue to be reserved for health care workers,” according to the CDC.
People should also consider where they’re wearing a cloth mask, Giese said. Wearing a mask outdoors for an isolated walk, she said, might impact someone’s ability to breathe easily and cause people to touch their face even more than usual.
“That’s one of the risk factors for getting a disease like COVID-19,” Giese said.
Eau Claire County has picked up five identified cases since Friday, and sat at 21 positive cases as of Monday. After testing nearly 1,000 people in total, 86 tests are still pending, Giese said.
The county’s youngest COVID-19 patients are teenagers and its oldest are in their 60s.
Eau Claire County hasn’t yet seen concentrated outbreaks in specific areas.
Cases are “really dispersed across the county,” and Eau Claire County hasn’t yet seen groups of cases in nursing homes or care facilities, like other counties are seeing, Giese said: “Most of our cases are travel-related, and then some people that are connected to other cases … (they) are widely distributed and occasionally in family units.”
Nevertheless, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state is probably much higher.
“We know that many people are not symptomatic, many are not getting tested because of minor symptoms, and the estimate the state has (given) is five to 10 times the number of positive (tests),” Giese said.
Statewide, COVID-19 related deaths ticked up sharply over the weekend, and hit 77 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Monday, Wisconsin authorities had 2,440 identified cases and 668 hospitalizations.
“We are prioritizing those people that are tested, so it is not a surprise that a little more than a quarter of tested cases are ones that are hospitalized,” Giese said.
Some modeling shows Wisconsin should hit its peak in cases around May 1, but that’s still just a best guess, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said Monday, according to The Associated Press. Westergaard noted that If safer-at-home orders are loosened and more people are allowed to come into contact with one another, conditions will worsen, the AP reported.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425. The hotline’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.