EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County has recorded a slight dip in daily new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, compared with case numbers in the first two weeks of August.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that a slight, recent decline in testing is partially contributing to the decrease in new cases between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31 along with other factors.
The average daily cases of COVID-19 in the county in the last two weeks of August were 9.5 new cases per day, compared with 10.7 new cases per day in the first two weeks of August, according to Health Department case data.
What’s behind the dip?
A slowdown of family vacations and socializing at the end of August is probably a factor, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Monday news conference.
“We’re working through what the testing data is showing us,” Giese said. “...it is the end of August, and it’s a time when many individuals and families take a breather before jumping into school. We’re sure that’s likely part of it.”
Slightly fewer cases are probably at least partly due to some barriers to coronavirus testing, Giese added.
Testing numbers in Eau Claire County were down slightly in late August, compared with earlier weeks. The county collected an average of 111 tests per day in the last two weeks of August, compared with 173 tests per day between Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 and about 159 tests per day in the last two weeks of July, according to Health Department data.
“We haven’t had any large testing events happening, which do impact our numbers,” Giese said, pointing to several large Wisconsin National Guard testing events in July and August that drew hundreds of people.
But the Health Department is also hearing from Chippewa Valley health care organizations that fewer people are coming in to get tested, Giese said.
“We don’t know exactly why that is, so our encouragement to everyone is, again, those symptoms of COVID-19 are very broad. Anyone with any symptoms should get tested, and testing is available,” she said.
Wisconsin officials and organizations have said they’re getting fewer COVID-19 testing supplies due to the federal government redirecting supplies to other states, the Racine Journal Times reported on Aug. 7.
Advocate Aurora Health, a health care system based in Milwaukee, announced Aug. 5 that it would stop COVID-19 testing before some medical procedures and consolidated some of its community testing sites in Wisconsin into one site in Milwaukee.
“Like many providers nationally, we have been forced to adjust our COVID-19 testing approach as testing supplies continue to be constrained and we experience a delay in anticipated shipments,” Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said in an Aug. 12 letter to Vice President Mike Pence that the state is experiencing “ongoing testing supply shortages and the reported diversion of supplies from Wisconsin.”
New cases
But even with the recent, small dip in daily cases, the month of August still brought Eau Claire County’s highest average of new cases per day.
In May, there were an average of 2.5 new cases in county residents per day. The average rose to a rate of 3.8 new cases per day in June, 7.5 in July and 10.1 in August, according to Health Department data.
Health officials have pointed to the positivity rate, or the percentage of all tests that come back positive, as a somewhat more accurate judge of the virus’ spread in an area. Eau Claire County’s positivity rate has risen slightly from 4.4% in early August to 6.3% in late August. (It still hasn’t reached the state’s positivity rate, which has hovered around 8% for the last two weeks.)
The county recorded 21 new cases of the virus between Friday and Monday. A total of 801 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, and about 739 have recovered, according to Health Department data.
Six residents have died of virus-related illness, and 38 have been hospitalized. The county has recorded over 17,500 negative tests.