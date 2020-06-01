People who attend rallies, protests, vigils or large gatherings -- for political, religious or constitutionally protected reasons -- should try to social distance and wear cloth masks, local health officials urged on Monday.
The risk of the novel coronavirus spreading at large protests -- which have spread across the U.S., beginning last week in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd -- is “significant,” but “First Amendment rights are something we hold important,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a news conference on Monday.
Protesters have gathered across the country, including in Eau Claire, where hundreds marched peacefully Sunday to remember Floyd and other black Americans who have been killed in recent months.
Floyd died May 25 after pleading for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
“We still encourage people, if they choose to go to rallies, choose to have peaceful protests, to think about physical distance and wear a cloth face covering,” Giese said Monday. “Those two things will help decrease the risk, (but) not eliminate the risk.”
Most protesters at the Eau Claire gathering Sunday afternoon wore masks or face coverings.
The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, which leave your mouth when you cough, sneeze, yawn, sing or even talk, said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director.
“There should be no stigma related to wearing a face mask,” Weideman said Monday. “Maybe that person has a husband going through chemo treatments. Maybe their child has severe asthma. Maybe they work at a hospital, grocery store or are a first responder, and on their time off, are thinking about how they don't want to get their co-workers sick.”
Children under 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who can’t remove a mask without assistance shouldn’t wear one, Weideman noted.
For people with “significant” risk of complications from COVID-19, Giese said public health officials hope they protest without attending a large gathering.
“We’ve gotten many questions about it,” she said Monday. “It’s certainly a concern and a risk, but we understand it’s important to have a voice in these times.”
The Health Department’s newest public health order on Friday prohibits large gatherings over concerns of COVID-19, but allows “constitutionally protected public gatherings” and political and religious gatherings.
Giese at a Friday news conference in Eau Claire condemned racism as a public health issue.
Another rally for Floyd took place Monday evening in downtown Eau Claire.
11 in northwest Wisconsin hospitalized with virus
Eau Claire County has identified 113 cases of the virus as of Monday, Giese said -- an addition of three new cases and 221 total new tests since Friday.
In the county, 28 are active cases still in isolation, and 85 are considered to be recovered, according to Health Department data.
As of Monday, 11 coronavirus patients were hospitalized and six were in intensive care units in the 15-county northwestern portion of the state, including Eau Claire, Dunn, Chippewa, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties, according to the DHS.
In addition, 27 people who are inpatients at hospitals in that 15-county area have pending COVID-19 tests.
Two of those 11 northwestern Wisconsin residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are residents of Chippewa County, according to the county’s health data.
The Eau Claire Health Department does not track hospitalizations at a county level, Giese said Monday, and does not have information on the number of Eau Claire County residents who have been hospitalized from the virus. She noted that the department “would expect over time that there are likely people that will be hospitalized with COVID-19.”
Neither Eau Claire nor Chippewa counties have recorded deaths from the coronavirus.
Chippewa County has identified 57 cases of the virus, and 11 of those people are active cases and still in isolation, Weideman said.
Statewide, 140 new cases of the virus have been identified as of Sunday, for a total of 18,543. Statewide, 2,603 with the virus have been hospitalized, about 14% of total cases.
Three new deaths were recorded since Sunday. In total, 595 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus, according to the state DHS.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.