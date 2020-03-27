Eau Claire County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total to eight positive cases.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said the new case is connected to a previous positive case in Eau Claire County associated with travel. All eight people are doing well at home and no one has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Eau Claire County.
The county has completed 442 total coronavirus tests, with 287 negative results and 147 still pending. Samples are sent to a variety of public and private labs in the state and region, Giese said, including Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
As of Friday afternoon, Wisconsin had 842 confirmed cases, up from 707 Thursday, and 13 deaths, up from eight Thursday. The five new deaths affect people ranging in age from their 60s to 80s.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said Friday the number of positive cases could be 10 times the number of confirmed positive tests. He also characterized the COVID-19 risk as high in all Wisconsin counties.
Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary, said the state is testing about 2,000 samples per day in around 40 labs and working to expand capacity. Palm said the state is possibly facing shortages in ingredients necessary for tests and is closely tracking those ingredients. Giese said shortage of testing ingredients is not a local concern as of now.
She also said health care facilities currently have enough space to deal with potential patients, but the county has public and private buildings to be converted to medical facilities if the need arises for more space. Possible locations include empty lodging areas, retail facilities and government buildings. She said the state has also been in contact with local officials to potentially convert buildings into a medical facility, as Eau Claire is a regional hub.
Giese encouraged people with questions to call the local COVID-19 hotline, which is 715-831-7425. The line will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
It will likely take several weeks before the state begins seeing the results of the “safer at home” order from Gov. Tony Evers that began Wednesday, and Giese noted that the order continues through the weekend. People should not socialize, even with a small group of friends at someone’s residence.
“Your circle now, per the order, is your household,” Giese said.