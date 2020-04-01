The "One Read Eau Claire" community book discussion series — developed to help Chippewa Valley residents become more inclusive of difference — will continue this week in an online format to comply with Wisconsin's safer-at-home order.
A discussion of Bryan Stevenson's "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" will take place online from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants may join the discussion via a UW-Eau Claire BlueJeans link.
"Just Mercy" tells the true story of Stevenson's early work as a co-founder and attorney for the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization, that, according to its website, is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S. and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.
The discussions originally planned for May and June will be shifted to July and August. More information will be shared as details are solidified.
"One Read Eau Claire" will continue through January 2021 thanks to support from Andrew Werthmann, Uniting Bridges, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire history department, city of Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Chippewa Valley Museum, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, EXPO and the LGBTQ+ Center of the Chippewa Valley.
For more information, contact Selika Ducksworth-Lawton at duckswsm@uwec.edu, or visit the "One Read Eau Claire" Facebook page.