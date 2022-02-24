EAU CLAIRE — One-third of Eau Claire County residents have gotten an additional or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, slightly above the statewide average booster rate, according to new state data released Thursday.
As of Wednesday, just over 33% of county residents have received a booster or additional dose, compared to about 31% of Chippewa County, 27% of Dunn County and just over 32% of Wisconsin residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Older Eau Claire County residents are much more likely than younger people to have gotten a booster or additional dose. The boosted rate among residents 65 and older is 71%, compared to 40% of 45 to 54-year-olds and 14% of 18 to 24-year-olds.
More women (37%) than men (30%) in Eau Claire County have received boosters, along with a smaller proportion of Black (14%), Asian (24%) and American Indian (20%) county residents compared to white residents (32%).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended booster doses for everyone 12 and older. People who got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get boosters five months after their first shots; people who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster after two months.
A CDC study indicated that a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine increases the shots’ effectiveness against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The DHS said in a news release Thursday: “With the record high-level of disease transmission that Wisconsin experienced in January due to the spread of the Omicron variant, DHS strongly recommends that everyone who is eligible to get a booster should get one as soon as possible.”
Just over 60% of Eau Claire County residents are fully vaccinated.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.