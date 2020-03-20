County, educational and health care entities are continuing to adjust their operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting public access to buildings and encouraging online and phone-based interactions.
UW-Eau Claire online for rest of semester
UW-Eau Claire classes will remain online for the remainder of the semester, and residence halls will close April 4.
Chancellor James Schmidt made the announcement to students, faculty and staff Friday, noting that while they had hoped that early action to minimize COVID-19 risk would allow them to resume on-campus classes after April 17, the growth in Wisconsin cases and the confirmation of Eau Claire County's first case showed them that the pandemic would take longer to run its course.
No face-to-face classes are to be held through May, and the university is looking to transition summer courses online "in the spirit of continued caution," Schmidt announced.
The May 23 commencement ceremonies are also postponed, but graduating seniors will be able to complete the semester and graduate. Further information will be shared when an appropriate time for commencement is determined.
The university is encouraging students who remain in residence halls to leave no later than April 4. Accommodations for students unable to leave campus will still be made.
UW-Eau Claire will offer pro-rated refunds for lodging, food service and parking for students who leave residence halls. Parking for all permit holders will also be refunded on a pro-rated basis.
CVTC campus, ECASD buildings closed to public
Chippewa Valley Technical College has closed its campuses to the public, and all Eau Claire Area School District buildings are closed, both as of 5 p.m. Friday.
At CVTC, arrangements for staff and students needing to retrieve items from campus are being made through 5 p.m. Monday. Classes are set to resume in alternate delivery methods on March 30.
All Eau Claire school district employees who are able to do so will begin working remotely on March 30, following the scheduled spring break.
Eau Claire, Dunn counties close buildings
Eau Claire County has suspended all walk-up services, except for emergency and 24/7 operations, until further notice and closing all public entrances except for the main entrance at 721 Oxford Ave., which is to be used only for pre-scheduled appointments and court services.
Phone-based and online services will continue to be available.
Dunn County is also closing all county buildings to the public until further notice, effective 8 a.m. Monday. The buildings will be locked, and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building.
Dunn County Government is still in operation, and many functions remain open.
HSHS updating visitor restrictions
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals have announced that effective at 7 a.m. today, visitors are not allowed at either hospital until further notice.
The only exception to the policy allows for one approved, cold/flu symptom-free adult during a patient's stay under the following circumstances: obstetrical patients may have one support person; pediatric patients under 18 can have one parent or guardian present; patients nearing end-of-life may have one support person present (extenuating circumstances will be evaluated); outpatient services patients should ask support person to wait in car until service is complete; surgery patients can have one support person; and patients seeking emergency care can have one support person (extenuating circumstances will be evaluated).
The use of cellphones, text or video chat to communicate with patients is encouraged. The hospitals can also be called to be directly connected to a patient's room over telephone.