Restrictions on large gatherings and businesses will continue, but more people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings according to Eau Claire County’s newest public health order, which will last two weeks and go into effect Friday at 12 a.m.
The new order will replace the county’s initial, two-week public health order, which allowed businesses to open with social distancing and mask restrictions and is set to expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
The new order, released by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Wednesday, allows outdoor gatherings — including festivals, concerts or sporting events — to include up to 20 people instead of 10.
Indoor gatherings will still be restricted to 10 or fewer people.
That’s because when people are outside and maintaining six feet of social distancing, there’s a lesser risk of the virus spreading from person to person, compared to at an indoor gathering, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire Health Department director, at a Wednesday news conference.
“It was determined in those settings because there’s a bit less risk, more people could be involved,” Giese said. “The number is still small, because we’re building our public health capacity to respond to disease.”
The new order also puts more responsibility on people who organize gatherings: They’ll have to take down contact information for everyone who attends, including names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.
That’s meant to help contact tracers react quickly and figure out if potential outbreaks are tied to gatherings, Giese said: “We need to make sure in those gatherings we can reach people quickly.”
At indoor and outdoor gatherings, six feet of distance between household units is still the rule, and other regulations involving businesses must also be followed, according to the order.
The order is enforceable by any local law enforcement officer, and can result in a citation — but the Eau Claire Health Department has indicated that officers will first attempt to resolve violations by educating people about the order.
No restrictions on businesses have been changed in the new order.
Businesses, playgrounds, campgrounds and churches can stay open, with rules about social distancing, screening of guests and limits on occupancy.
Specifically, businesses must keep six feet between employees and customers except for brief contacts, limit customers to give 144 square feet of space per household unit, screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms and more.
Giese indicated Wednesday the Health Department plans to issue new orders and guidance every two weeks.
The full Eau Claire County public health order can be found at the county’s COVID-19 site, covid19eauclaire.org.
The city of Eau Claire also will continue its emergency declaration. Hours before it was scheduled to cease, the city’s emergency declaration was extended through June 23 with an 11-0 vote of the city council on Tuesday.
Cases continue to rise
The county has identified 104 cases of the virus as of Wednesday, an addition of one new case since Tuesday, Giese said. That comes a day after the county broke 100 cases overall.
Four additional county residents are also probable positive cases. The Health Department is beginning to track presumed positive cases as well, Giese said: Those are people who are connected to an existing case of COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, but haven’t yet been tested.
Of the county’s 104 cases, 77 have been released from isolation as of Wednesday, Giese said.
A total of 4,528 Eau Claire County residents have been tested for the virus, 72 new tests since Tuesday. A little over 100 tests are still pending.
The Health Department has also opened a third public health investigation, this time into a Eau Claire County long-term care facility. Giese did not identify the facility Wednesday.
The county’s first two public health investigations are at a group housing facility and a workplace in the county. The Health Department has not identified either of those facilities.
An investigation means the facility has seen a positive test and is working with the Health Department to prevent spread to other people, Giese said.
The state is reporting 599 new cases of the virus as of Wednesday, for a total of 16,462. Statewide, 2,411 with the virus have been hospitalized, about 15% of total cases.
Twenty-two new deaths were recorded since Thursday. In total, 539 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus, according to the state DHS.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.