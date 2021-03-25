EAU CLAIRE — Over 30 Eau Claire County residents are suspected to have been reinfected with COVID-19 since Jan. 1, health officials said Thursday in a plea to the community to keep taking virus precautions seriously.
In a possible reinfection, a person tests positive for COVID-19 at least twice, with at least 90 days in between positive tests, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Giese also cautioned that investigating possible reinfections is a difficult process.
“That 90-day window, right now, is the window being used at a federal and state level to name when we’re concerned about the potential of a reinfection,” she said.
The county doesn’t have data on if the roughly 30 Eau Claire County residents experienced more or less severe symptoms — or any symptoms — during their second suspected infection with COVID-19, Giese noted.
Those more than 30 suspected reinfections aren’t included in Eau Claire County’s case numbers.
“We’re still learning that it’s very difficult to determine, by the CDC and the state laboratory, when we know it’s a true new reinfection,” Giese said. “But we definitely have cases here that we’re following that up with. It’s wonderful to know that our case numbers are low, but we also can’t risk having people get reinfected because of not following mitigation strategies.”
Confirmed reinfections are rare in the U.S., but the country and state are conducting whole genome sequencing on relatively few virus samples — meaning reinfections could be harder to find and confirm.
As it monitors for cases of new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Wisconsin has sequenced 8,463 samples of the virus as of Thursday, out of the state’s 574,000 confirmed cases.
Dunn County Health Department officials said in November that a younger Dunn County resident may have been reinfected with COVID-19. That person experienced different, more severe symptoms about three months after they recovered from COVID-19 the first time.
The Dunn County Health Department wasn’t able to conduct a genome sequence of a virus sample from the patient, so it was unable to tell if the person was truly reinfected, or if the first infection was spurring new symptoms, Health Department KT Gallagher said in November.
La Crosse County health officials in August said a county resident had been reinfected after testing positive a second time after more than three months, the Associated Press reported. That person also experienced different symptoms the second time they tested positive.
Reinfection is rare, but some cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccinations continue
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 trajectory appears to be increasing very slightly; the state recorded its lowest recent average of 363 cases per week on March 11 and as of Thursday, the weekly average was 459. (During the state’s November peak, it was identifying over 6,000 new cases per week, according to state data.)
“More and more experts are clear that while hope is here … we know that we are not in a place where we can throw caution to the wind,” Giese said. “In part, we still have a lot of high-risk people that haven’t been able to get vaccinated.”
Local and state health officials emphasized this week that they consider the best protection against rising COVID-19 is ramping up vaccinations.
Over 50,000 doses of vaccines have been administered to Eau Claire County residents as of Thursday, according to data from the state health department. Almost 30% of county residents have received at least one dose, and 20% have been fully vaccinated.