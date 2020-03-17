Over 50 people in Eau Claire County have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.
All of those 50-some tests have been negative or are still pending, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, at a news conference Tuesday.
The exact number of tests completed on county residents is unclear, since more people are being tested daily, Giese said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,038 people have been tested in the state for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
The state’s total positive cases jumped from 47 to 72 from Monday to Tuesday, state officials reported, an increase of more than 50%.
None of the new cases are in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Dunn counties. The closest cases to the Chippewa Valley are still in Pierce and Wood counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“Our strong encouragement to the general public is (that) testing is not needed for asymptomatic people, or people with minimal symptoms,” Giese said Tuesday. “We have more people needing testing, and the state is prioritizing, so we are really focusing on those most at risk.”
The number of test specimens being received by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, one of several labs in the state that can now process tests, is far greater than the roughly 400 specimens the lab can handle daily, said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the state lab's Communicable Disease Division.
Wisconsin DHS has said it will prioritize two tiers of people for testing:
- People who are critically ill and receiving ICU-level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure, or are hospitalized with fever or respiratory symptoms and have had exposure to a known COVID-19 case or have traveled to an area with community spread
- People who are hospitalized with an unexplained fever and respiratory symptoms, and health care workers with an unexplained fever and signs of a respiratory illness.
Test requests for people who don’t meet those criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, according to a news release from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office Tuesday. Those tests will have longer wait times.
“We may soon have COVID-19 cases in our community and we want to be ready for that,” Giese said. “We urge people not to panic, but prepare.”
County, cities pass emergency declarations
During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the exercise of emergency authority in the city of Eau Claire until April 29 due to the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Eau Claire County Board adopted a similar resolution during its meeting Tuesday.
As a result of the resolutions being passed, all special events, non-essential board meetings and community meetings scheduled on or before April 29 are canceled. City Council and the County Board can take a vote to adjust the length of emergency authority as needed.
Eau Claire County’s emergency declaration gives the county ability to seek state and federal reimbursement for preparedness and response services, and give elected officials and staff the ability to make rapid decisions if needed, said Nick Smiar, Eau Claire County Board chair.
“If the need should arise, it also provides a way to put in place measures that are more protective than state recommendations, to ensure health and well-being of our citizens,” Smiar said.
The emergency declaration will also allow for remote attendance at city meetings, and allows officials to cancel non-essential board meetings, said Dale Peters, Eau Claire city manager.
“The situation is changing very quickly, incredibly quickly,” Peters said at the council meeting. “Just when we think we have a sense of where it’s at, it changes again. It’s going to test our ability to be flexible and resilient to maintain services, but we are committed to maintaining those services for our community.”
Everything is being done to prepare the community for the likely event of COVID-19 affecting residents of Eau Claire County.
“I expect COVID-19 to come to this community,” Giese said. “Everyone is working hard as they can to respond … This is unprecedented work. We certainly know communicable diseases work like this, but this is at a scale that is different.”
Giese said there won’t be regular checks to ensure all businesses comply, but local officials will follow up as needed with organizations possibly violating the order.
“We will presume positive intent in this community,” Giese said. “We will certainly inform and talk through with people if it appears that they are violating the order as a first step and not assume they’re doing it on purpose.”
Peters added that the city is planning to host elections April 7 unless directed otherwise by the state, and he encouraged people to vote absentee to minimize in-person contact on voting day. He also said the city transit system will continue running on its normal schedule going forward.
The Altoona City Council is planning to meet today to discuss an emergency declaration, said Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator.
“It is important we are working together, because if one community works in a vacuum, it’s not going to help deter the spread of this disease,” Golat said.
People with specific COVID-19 questions that they cannot find answers to elsewhere can call the health department’s dedicated coronavirus phone line at 715-839-4725, Giese said.
“Wash your hands and stay home if you are sick. Each of us needs to be responsible for that simple measure,” Giese said. “We are really encouraging people not to go out and hoard supplies.”
She urged people who need child care during the school closures to seek out community agencies, call 1-800-782-1880 or visit Child Care Partnership’s website at childcarereferral.org.