Over 50 people in Eau Claire County been tested and received results for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.
All of those tests have returned negative, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, at a news conference Tuesday.
The exact number of tests completed on county residents is unclear, since more people are being tested daily, Giese said.
“Our strong encouragement to the general public is (that) testing is not needed for asymptomatic people, or people with minimal symptoms,” Giese said Tuesday. “Prioritization for testing is for a smaller group of people.”
State health officials announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
None of the new cases are in Eau Claire, Chippewa or Dunn counties; the closest cases to the Chippewa Valley are still in Pierce and Wood counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The number of test specimens being received by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, one lab in the state that’s testing specimens, is far greater than the roughly 400 specimens it can handle daily, said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the state lab's Communicable Disease Division.
Wisconsin DHS has said it will prioritize two tiers of people for testing:
- People who are critically ill and receiving ICU-level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure, or are hospitalized with fever or respiratory symptoms and have had exposure to a known COVID-19 case or have traveled to an area with community spread
- People who are hospitalized with an unexplained fever and respiratory symptoms, and health care workers with an unexplained fever and signs of a respiratory illness.
Test requests for people who don’t meet those criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, according to an announcement from Evers’ office Tuesday. Those tests will have longer wait times.
This story will be updated.