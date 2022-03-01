The Pablo Center at the Confluence is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions and will no longer require attendees, artists and staff members to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test when they enter the building beginning March 12, the Pablo announced in a news release Tuesday.
The performing arts center will return to its regular in-person gallery and box office hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also starting March 12.
The center strongly encouraged people to continue wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status.
On Aug. 25, 2021, the Pablo started requiring people to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or a vaccination card before entering the building.
The center said it's basing its decision on new masking guidance from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, falling local COVID-19 cases and a similar decision from UW-Eau Claire to drop its mask requirement on March 12. It also cited local and national easing of mask requirements.
All Pablo Center employees are still required to be vaccinated and to continue wearing a mask when engaging with attendees, artists and visiting production crews, the press release said. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the building as well as air purification equipment.
Executive director Jason Jon Anderson said in a statement. “The safety of Patrons, Artists, and Staff is paramount for Pablo Center. On March 12th we mark the second anniversary since Pablo Center’s shuttering due to government orders in response to Covid-19. Pablo Center, like other national and international venues, worked with artists and local health professionals to find ways to re-open and remain operational. We adapted and enacted measures to protect our guests and keep our doors open. As pandemic conditions improved and protective measures increased within our community, Pablo Center, with guidance from Eau Claire City and County Health, is able to reduce our entry protocols."
The Pablo plans to "closely monitor current data and pandemic conditions" and adjust its COVID-19 policy as needed, according to the news release.
