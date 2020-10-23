EAU CLAIRE — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck this spring, the impact on employment was extraordinary.
The number of jobs lost totaled 22 million in the United States, 420,000 in Wisconsin and 12,400 in just Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
The Eau Claire metropolitan area’s unemployment rate plummeted from 3.6% in March to to 12.3% in April as many businesses closed and Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide safer-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Thousands returned to work after the safer-at-home order was canceled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in mid-May and local health guidelines enacted after that were less stringent, allowing businesses to gradually reopen.
As a result, the local jobless rate has been gradually recovering in the ensuing months, hitting 3.9% in September, according to labor market statistics released this week by the state Department of Workforce Development. But total employment in the metro area remained 5,800 below the level in September 2019, when the jobless rate was 2.6%.
While things are clearly moving in the right direction, it’s difficult to predict when the economy will no longer feel the drag of the pandemic, said Scott Hodek, chief of DWD’s Office of Economic Advisers.
“We did see kind of a V-shaped movement, which is common to shock events, but there is a point where that probably will level out right now,” Hodek said.
Many leading economists project the economy won’t fully recover until sometime in 2022 or even 2023, but that all depends on factors such as the course of the virus and the timing and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
“Pretty much everything stems from the virus right now,” Hodek said, “and it remains to be seen what will happen with this.”