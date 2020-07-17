Eau Claire parents are split on the school district’s proposed plan to reopen schools with limited in-person class days, saying it’s a tightrope walk to consider children’s social and academic needs, the cost of child care and cutting down on COVID-19 risk.
The Eau Claire school board on Monday will discuss the plan, which would allow in-person classes for most K-12 students two days per week.
Justin Hendrickson, an Eau Claire parent of elementary school children, called the plan a “reasonable compromise for all parties,” but said his family still has reservations about sending kids to in-person classes at all, “given the volume of unclear information I see about COVID-19.”
“The plan will also be a burden for struggling families and I wish there was more this plan could do for them, though it’s not clear to me what the board could do,” Hendrickson said Friday in a message to the Leader-Telegram. “I’m also worried about the teachers in the district, who will be asked to support both online learning and in-person learning.”
The plan proposes teachers offer an all-virtual option for any K-12 student who wants to learn online.
Kristina Walters of Eau Claire said she’d rather have her three elementary school children go to class four days each week, rather than two days. She works full time, and her children would have to go to daycare on days they’re not at school, potentially exposing them to a much larger circle of other children, Walters said.
“I understand it’s hard and it’s not an easy decision for anyone to make … I feel like we’re defeating the purpose here by doing this part time,” Walters said Friday.
Parent Jessica Schinke, who works full time as well as her husband, said she’s concerned with the cost and social impact of putting her son in daycare for extra days this fall.
“They are the ones that struggle the most with online learning,” Schinke said of elementary school students. Home schooling isn’t an option for her family since she works full time, she added.
Parents agreed on one thing: The school district offering a 100% virtual option for K-12 students is a good thing. Hendrickson said his family is considering it as an option.
Even though Walters doesn’t plan to use the all-virtual offering for her children, she said, “I’m glad for those parents that can choose to stay home, that they’ve been given that option.”
Under the Eau Claire school district’s proposed plan:
• Kindergarten and third through 12th grade students would attend in-person classes for two days per week and do virtual learning for the other three days. Students would be assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort for in-person classes.
• First- and second-grade students would attend in-person classes four days per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
• Pre-K students would attend in-person classes only two days per week, either in a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday cohort.
• For special education students, programming options would be “determined on an individual basis.”
• All classes would be held virtually on Wednesdays, district-wide, so classrooms could be cleaned and disinfected.
Schools across Wisconsin and the U.S. are racing to decide how they’ll reopen in six weeks, as virus cases steadily rise across the state. In Eau Claire County, daily new cases have risen by 50% in the first two weeks of July compared to the last two weeks of June, and consistently about a third of people who test positive don’t have any connection to a known case.
The state Department of Public Instruction last month released its advice for school reopenings, calling for masks, screening students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, a maximum of 10 students per class and keeping school buildings open for as little as two days each week.
Plan’s cost still on the table
Under the proposed plan for Eau Claire public schools, most students would attend school two days per week. But first- and second-graders would get twice as much in-person class time. That’s because first grade is “the most critical curricular year,” said Eau Claire schools superintendent Michael Johnson, and because second-graders lost a quarter of the previous school year to COVID-19 cancellations.
The district hasn’t yet pinned down the cost of the reopening plan, but staffing is always the district’s largest expense, and protective equipment “would probably be next,” Johnson told the Leader-Telegram Friday.
“While we shared the costs for the technology at our last board meeting, our staffing, PPE and transportation costs are largely unknown until we make a decision,” he said.
Earlier this month, the school board voted to spend $1.9 million to lease laptops and iPads for every student and staff member to take home this fall, in preparation for virtual classes — a move that will help stop achievement gaps from widening during the pandemic-stressed school year, school administrators said.
The district is prepared to hire additional staffers, but it will partially base its hiring on how many families choose the 100% online learning option, Johnson said.
The proposed plan doesn’t detail what will happen if an outbreak of the virus happens at a school building. In that event, Johnson said, the district will follow the guidance of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“Every decision we make from here on out will be consulted with them, period,” Johnson said of the Health Department.
Athletics decision to come; no more pass-fail grading
The district hasn’t made a ruling yet on fall athletic programs; it’s waiting for guidance from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association, according to the district’s website.
As for restarting extracurricular activities, the district said it will follow Health Department guidelines.
Pass-fail grading, which went into effect for most spring 2020 classes after schools shuttered in March, was temporary. This fall students can expect a return to regular grading: standards-based grading for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and the letter-grade system for sixth through 12th grade.
Families who decide to home-school this fall will relinquish their seats in the district’s Montessori or dual immersion programs, if that’s where students were enrolled previously.
“If families who relinquish their seat are interested in returning, they will be placed at the bottom of the waiting list,” the district stated.