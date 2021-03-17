EAU CLAIRE — Many more Wisconsinites will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that doesn’t mean a requisite supply of vaccines will exist right away.
During the Eau Claire County COVID-19 task force meeting Wednesday, Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said it will take time before vaccine supply in the county increases to meet the demand of everyone eligible as of March 22.
“Next week, a lot of people will want a vaccine,” Giese told the task force. “With the new group eligible, we want them to know about it, but we also want them to understand that it doesn’t mean there's a vaccine for every person that’s in that group.”
In Wisconsin, people with one or more certain underlying medical conditions, including cancer, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, among others, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting March 22. The state anticipates opening up vaccines to any Wisconsin resident 16 or older by May 1.
The increased eligibility affects some county employees as well. For example, people who work in the court system will be eligible as of next week.
Registering to receive a vaccine can be done in multiple ways, including visiting the Health Department website, registering on the state website or contacting one’s health care provider.
Giese said Eau Claire County is doing well overall with vaccinations so far, saying that about 72% of residents age 65 and over have at least one vaccine dose. Giese also said the Sojourner House and the Eau Claire County Jail, which are considered higher-risk congregate settings, are both set to have vaccination events within the next several days.
Giese added that the Health Department is working with the state and federal government to open an additional mass vaccination center in the area, but the location has not been announced.
Giese said vaccination efforts are taking place around the clock by many organizations. For the Health Department, that entails coordinating operations with the state and many local vaccinators like health care companies and pharmacies.
Giese said the Health Department updates area vaccinators on Tuesday evenings on the quantity and types of vaccines the county will receive the following week. Those quantities and types vary on a weekly basis.
Recently, Giese said the county has received about 3,000 to 5,000 doses per week consisting of a combination of the three types of available vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. For example, Giese said the Health Department received vaccines from Johnson & Johnson this week, while it typically received Moderna vaccines in previous weeks.
“We will right now take whatever vaccine we can get,” Giese said.
Because there are so many variables, the vaccination rollout is a challenging, complex operation with aspects that are often outside the authority of any single entity.
“It’s messy; I wish it wasn’t,” Giese said. “There’s a lot of moving parts that we don’t have a lot of control over.”
Going forward, Giese said additional staff and volunteers will be needed to help with the massive vaccination undertaking.
“We’re ratcheting up a vaccination effort that we’ve never, in any of our lifetimes, seen,” Giese said.
County waits for guidance on federal funds
Eau Claire County is awaiting guidelines on how it can spend money that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress. The county is expected to receive around $20 million to help it recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic: $10 million this year and $10 million next year.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said priorities for spending will go toward areas affected by the pandemic that have long-term effects, and she said social equity will be a top consideration, “ensuring that we benefit the community as a whole.”
“How do we spend today to save tomorrow and not create infrastructure that we cannot support?” Schauf said.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar emphasized that the money is intended to be spent on aspects affected by the pandemic.
“Guidelines will come out fairly soon, but I think in general, the public should be aware that the intention of that money is to make (services) whole again, whether that’s the county, the city or the business sector, to deal with the effects of the pandemic,” Smiar said.
Communicable disease ordinance task force update
Smiar said the second meeting of a new communicable disease ordinance task force will occur in April, but a date has not been finalized. The 20-member task force held its first meeting last week.
Smiar also said the date of the task force’s first public listening session will be determined at the next meeting.
The task force is charged with proposing new city and county communicable disease ordinances. Smiar, who helped appoint the members and is part of a non-voting task force advisory group, said he expects the task force to complete its work in late August or early September.
For more information on who will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 22, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.