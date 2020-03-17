The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be closed through at least April 5, but most of its online services will remain available.
Due to the public health risk posed by COVID-19, the library Board of Trustees voted to close the building for several weeks Monday at an emergency meeting. Library book drops will also be closed. Customers are asked to keep their materials until after the library reopens. All due dates will be extended until April 6, and no fines will be incurred.
“We will continue to provide the many digital services you have come to love, such as e-books and e-audiobooks; streaming movies, TV and music services; free access to magazines and newspapers; and more,” Library Director Pamela K. Westby wrote in a message posted to the library’s website. “All of these services are available through the Digital Media page of the library” at ecpubliclibrary.info/digital/.
Westby said the library will make an announcement regarding its reopening date on or before April 6.
“Things are changing so quickly it is difficult to predict,” Westby wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram. “We are in constant contact with our national, state and local library organizations, as well as other educational organizations to determine that date.
“We are monitoring the recommendations from governmental organizations and anticipating how that translates here in Eau Claire. We took a proactive active approach to protecting our staff, our customers and the community as a whole.”
Westby said the library chose to close for at least 19 days after discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction — Library Division, IFLS regional library system and Systems and Resource Library Administrators’ Association of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Library Association and the American Library Association. The board and administrators also monitored recommendations from the CDC and the State Health Department and consulted with local educational institutions.
Westby said the board also accounted for Gov. Tony Evers banning gatherings of 50 or more people Monday. (Evers banned gatherings of 10 or more people Tuesday).
The library could not implement social distancing, where people are at least 6 feet away from one another, nor could it effectively disinfect the entire building due to its more than 1,200 daily visitors, a number that likely would have increased with schools being closed for the next three weeks.
Moreover, “members of the community who are ill continue to visit the Library, which puts staff and other members of the community at risk,” Westby emailed.
Westby called it a very difficult decision to close.
“Libraries pride themselves on being there during critical times for our communities,” she wrote in the email. “Our core values include service and stewardship. We will continue to find ways to serve our community in the capacity where we do not have the potential to harm our community more than help … Library staff will be making plans for when we reopen, planning programs, ordering new materials and preparing the space for when the doors are once again open. The hardest aspect is keeping the door closed.”
Westby said the library had never been closed for this length during her career. She said most people lament the close of the public resource but understand the necessary health precaution.
“These are unprecedented times,” Westby wrote. “I’ve been a library director for 30 years, but never addressed a pandemic of this magnitude. I am most concerned for those who are unable to care for themselves, the vulnerable populations and those who suffer from anxiety, loneliness and mental health.”
According to Westby, all 63 library employees, if healthy, will work remotely from March 18-24 and return to the building to work from March 25-27.
“The library staff has been challenged to respond creatively and proactively to this crisis,” Westby emailed. “When staff reconvene next week, we will be exploring new, creative service models to ensure we can continue to provide the best customer experience possible, while still keeping the safety of our staff and community at the forefront.”