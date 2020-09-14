People who were at either of two Eau Claire bars on Friday or Saturday last week may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a social media post Monday.
The person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at She-Nannigans, 415 Water St., on Friday, Sept. 4 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., and again on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Another possible COVID-19 exposure happened at The Pickle, 341 Water St., on Friday, Sept. 4 from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., and again on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Health Department recommends anyone who was at She-Nannigans or The Pickle during that time period to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they experience any, contact their health care provider and get tested.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The department alerts the public to a potential exposure when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 has been in close contact with multiple other people for longer than 15 minutes, in a situation where contact tracers aren’t able to identify their close contacts, said department Director Lieske Giese.