The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is recommending people who visited She-Nannigans, 415 Water St., early Sunday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
There was a possible coronavirus exposure at the bar during that time, the department said Friday.
If those people are experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, they should contact their health care provider to get tested.
The Health Department has said it will alert the public to possible exposure at a business when a COVID-19-positive person visits a place where they may have been in close contact with other people for longer than 15 minutes, and the Health Department isn't able to identify their close contacts.