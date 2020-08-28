EAU CLAIRE — A bar on Eau Claire's west side is the latest establishment where local public health officials are warning patrons they could've been exposed to coronavirus recently.
People who were at VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Aug. 20 or 23 are warned they could've been exposed to COVID-19, according to an alert posted Friday to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's Facebook page.
Those who were at the bar during those hours and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are recommended to contact their health care provider to get tested for the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
For more information, go online to covid19eauclaire.org.