People who visited The Pickle or She-Nannigans bars downtown Eau Claire during certain times last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Thursday morning.
Anyone who was at either of the two bars at these dates and times - and who is also experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - should get tested for the virus, according to the Health Department:
- The Pickle, 341 Water St., on June 19 from 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. and June 20 from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- She-Nannigans, 415 Water St., on June 20 from 12 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. and June 21 from 1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Both bars are cooperating with the public health investigations, according to the Health Department.
The department will keep releasing information on possible exposures at businesses if people have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive (within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes), and if the department can't identify or contact those people who were possibly exposed.
The Health Department won't identify personal information about any people who test positive and have visited Eau Claire businesses, said the department's director Lieske Giese Wednesday.
She said the department doesn't consider food a source of transmission.
"In this disease situation, food is not the risk factor," Giese said. "It’s really that one-on-one exposure, anyone that came into close physical contact …. is potentially at risk."
For any business with publicly announced cases, there isn't a specific risk of people getting sick there at any other day or time, Giese added: "We are not signaling that there is any current specific risk of going there."
It's the second day the Health Department has alerted the community of potential exposures at specific Eau Claire businesses on specific days and times. On Wednesday it released a similar alert for people who had attended dine-in service at Olive Garden, 4920 Golf Rd., from 4 to 9 p.m. June 4, 9, 10 and 11 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 and 17 at the inside bar at Wagner’s Lanes, 2159 Brackett Ave.
Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
The Health Department urged people to stay home if they have a fever, cough, sore throat or any other symptoms; wash their hands often; cover coughs and sneezes; and stay six feet apart from people they don't live with.