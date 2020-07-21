People who visited five area establishments earlier this month are cautioned that they could've been exposed to coronavirus.
The Buffalo County Health Department and Trempealeau County Health Department announced Tuesday that at least three people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were contagious visited these businesses at these times on Saturday, July 11:
• 6:30 to 7 p.m., Flyin' Ryan's, Eleva.
• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Up-Chuck's, Arcadia.
• 8 to 8:30 p.m., Larry's Lookout, Arcadia.
• 9 to 10 p.m., Waumandee House, Waumandee.
• 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., White Pig, Mondovi.
People who were at those businesses should consider themselves at medium risk of exposure to COVID-19, the health departments stated in news releases. Those people should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of the illness and quarantine themselves through Saturday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. For those exhibiting symptoms, they are advised to contact their health care provider to get tested for COVID-19.
The health departments contacted the establishments to give guidance on cleaning and practices that will reduce future risk of contagion to employees and customers, the news releases stated.