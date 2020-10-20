Four cases of COVID-19 were reported to the School District of the Menomonie Area over the weekend, including one involving a member of the Mustangs football team, district administrator Joe Zydowsky confirmed to the Leader-Telegram in an email.
"While a number of potential close contacts on the football team were identified and provided notice of quarantine on Sunday, in an abundance of caution, the entire varsity football team was sent home from school on Monday and all team gatherings were suspended until additional contact tracing could be completed," Zydowsky said in a statement.
Menomonie students were not in school on Thursday or Friday, but the football team did practice Thursday and hosted Chippewa Falls for a game at Williams Stadium on Friday.
Zydowsky said all close contacts were identified by Tuesday afternoon through interviews, a detailed review of Friday's game film and communications with the Dunn County Health Department. Students on the football team who were not identified as close contacts were allowed to return to school on Tuesday, and team activities are resuming.
Menomonie football is scheduled to play at Rice Lake this Friday at 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls activities director Mike Thompson declined comment on what effect the positive test at Menomonie will have on Chi-Hi's football team, stating he cannot comment on positive cases or these situations involving students. The Cardinals are scheduled to host New Richmond Friday.
Menomonie has dealt with COVID-related roster changes previously, opening the season against Hudson without about a third of the team's roster due to contact tracing protocols. While players were forced to miss practices and games, head football coach Joe LaBuda said prior to this weekend the team had experienced no positive cases.