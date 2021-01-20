Prevea Health is opening a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 1, partnering with Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie.
The vaccine clinic will be held at the church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
The clinic in Lake Hallie will be open to anyone that the state has said is eligible to get the vaccine - right now, only people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, according to Prevea.
Right now, people in Phase 1A and 1B are health care workers, residents and staff of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire workers and people 65 and older.
Appointments are required for the Lake Hallie vaccine clinic. Prevea Health asked patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com, which is the the easiest and fastest way to schedule a vaccine appointment. People do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account.
The vaccine clinic in Lake Hallie will be open to both Prevea patients and non-patients, according to a news release.
People interested can also visit www.prevea.com/vaccine or call 1-833-344-4373 for assistance.
Before the Lake Hallie clinic opens on Feb. 1, people who are eligible to get a vaccine can also make appointments through Prevea Health to get vaccinated at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Appointments are still required through MyPrevea or by calling 1-833-344-4373, according to the organization.
Other, smaller groups of people in Wisconsin will likely be eligible for the vaccine when the state health department finalizes Phase 1B.
For more information about who may be eligible for the vaccine in the future, the state Department of Health Services' information can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.