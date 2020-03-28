As COVID-19 continues to impact every aspect of society, Sasha Showsh, an associate professor of microbiology at UW-Eau Claire, recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about social distancing, how the virus survives and the importance of testing.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
What is unique about COVID-19? Why has it spread so much?
It is a novel coronavirus. We’ve had experience with some coronaviruses, they were discovered in something like the 1930s, but most of those were associated with birds and other animals. It wasn’t until the 1960s that the coronavirus was associated with humans … This new coronavirus is a new type of virus, so it’s become something that we’ve haven’t been exposed to.
What are your thoughts on the preventative measures that have gone into place, like the ban on gatherings of 10 more people?
It’s difficult to implement these things. We want to break the chain of contaminations, of the spreading of the virus, and the best way to do that is if people are quarantined. But the next step is we need to be able to test individuals to see where this particular spread is occurring. If we can’t test, we don’t know where it’s going or where it’s been, and then that’s where I think people kind of panic … We have to be able to identify the individuals that have the virus and then treat those individuals.
What other preventative measures would you like to see?
Many of the preventative measures that we’re seeing for this virus are the same that we’ve done for the common flu. That’s washing hands, 20 seconds or more with soap is fine, making sure that you’re not too close to individuals, making sure that surfaces are wiped, people should cough and sneeze in the crux of their elbow. … We just want to get a hold of this idea, “Where are the people that are symptomatic?” and then treat those individuals, and that’s the biggest problem that we have right now.
The problem is you might be infected and you’re walking around and you’re spreading that. We have some economic problems, too, where individuals have been going to work when they’re sick, and that’s something that we have to look at after this incident. We need to look at the social structure in terms of staying home, and everybody should have sick leave … We have such an idea that if you come to work and you’re sick, everybody claps, you get patted on the back because you’re such a good worker. That’s really counterproductive, to the businesses and to everybody else. You should stay home.
Why exactly is social distancing so important?
These viruses are respiratory viruses, so what that means is once they establish their hold and infect an individual, the way they’re transmitted is primarily through droplets. When you cough, when you sneeze, those droplets can last sometimes up to three hours (in the air) … The more space the better, because these droplets can carry quite a long distance.
Is it fine to go on a trail and take a walk?
Yeah, that shouldn’t be any problem. As long as it’s one individual walking, you’re not going to be able to pick this up … The virus in the environment really has a difficult time surviving. It’s what we call an “envelope virus” and that envelope protects the virus, but the envelope is very sensitive to drying out in UV light, for example, as well as some of these disinfectants that we use. In many ways, when this virus is outside of the host, it is very fragile.
Locally, generally speaking, how do you think the response has been? Are people taking it seriously enough? Should more be done?
I think they have … I don’t see people hoarding. I think we just have to be sensible, and around here I think so far things are doing really well … Just be vigilant about washing your hands, staying away from people, maybe going into the store at night or early in the morning when it’s not so crowded … That’s pretty much it.
Any other thoughts?
I think it’s going to be a wave. In other words, we’re catching up, getting the tests, we’re trying to catch up with the respirators. I think once everything gets online it’s going to be like a tidal wave, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to get a handle on all this. I think the cases are obviously going to go up. I’m not going to guess how high, but they will definitely go up … It all depends how people comply and get the tests. I think since we had a late start, this is why people are panicking, but I think as is shown in China and Singapore, especially, we can win this out.