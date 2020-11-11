EAU CLAIRE — As a front-line nurse working on a critical care unit at a time when hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 patients, Sam Pitts says every day brings its own triumphs and challenges.
Pitts, 27, who has worked at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for nearly three years, said caring for COVID-19 patients can be emotionally taxing because they are often so sick and frightened. The situation is compounded by visitation restrictions that prevent loved ones from being at patients' bedsides.
With many Chippewa Valley hospitals reporting this week that they have no available beds because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases — Sacred Heart officials say the hospital is near capacity — Pitts acknowledged that staff members are strained.
That's no surprise considering Wisconsin now has the fifth-highest case rate and sixth-highest death rate in the nation, according to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker. More than 285,000 people have tested positive and 2,457 have died in Wisconsin from the virus this year, according to the state Department of Health Services, which categorizes COVID-19 activity in Eau Claire County as critically high and growing.
Pitts, an Eau Claire resident and Chippewa Valley Technical College graduate, echoed the calls by public health officials for members of the public to stay home if they can, wear masks if they must venture out and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
She spoke Wednesday with the Leader-Telegram about providing nursing care during the coronavirus pandemic. The interview has been edited and condensed.
What's it like to be on the front lines of this pandemic when hospitalizations are surging?
It’s definitely very busy around here. It's a very dynamic situation. Family members are all at home and they want to know what’s going on. We try to keep everybody updated, but it's a challenge.
We try to do what we can to fill that void, but we’re nowhere near what families can do. We try to connect people with FaceTime, just talking on the phone or even using whiteboards for patients to write on and then us communicating with families when patients are low on oxygen and can’t verbalize.
How about from the patients' perspective?
Our patients down here in the ICU are very sick. Just looking in their eyes you can see that they’re scared. There’s just so many unknowns. They are trying to catch their breath, and it’s a fight every hour of every day.
How are you handling the emotional stress of caring for those patients?
There are days when you're very touched by what family members or patients said to you, but sometimes you just have to live your life and go home and give your fiance a hug. It’s definitely been emotionally exhausting that way.
What do you see on a day-to-day basis?
Every day is interesting and brings it own triumphs and battles. It’s been very difficult. There've been some positives, but there's a lot of sadness too.
How would you characterize the seriousness of the pandemic right now in the Chippewa Valley?
It is very serious. Early on you'd watch the news and think that couldn’t happen here. But now as things are cooling off outside and everybody is staying inside, it’s starting to spread and get very busy in the hospitals.
There is still a lot that we don't seem to know or understand about the virus and still more things we need to learn to better treat everybody.
But you know more about treatment now than you did early in the pandemic, right?
It definitely seems like we have more treatment options. At the beginning it felt like we had very few. A lot of it is trying different things. That’s why they call it practicing medicine. We’re trying a lot of things to figure out what works.
What is your attitude about the personal health risk you take on by caring for patients with this highly contagious, potentially deadly virus, and do you have adequate personal protective equipment?
There are risks every day with anything you do. This is something we've trained for. I believe with good hand hygiene and wearing proper PPE that we are limiting the chance of any transmission. I always have the equipment I need. I feel very safe when I go to work.
Can you describe the protective gear you wear when caring for COVID-19 patients?
First, I put on a gown and gloves, and then (one of two kinds of air-purifying respirators) or an N95 mask with a shield over that.
What's the morale like among the staff?
As for morale, we’ve got a wonderful team down here. There are tough days, but everybody picks each other up. It’s good to have great coworkers and a positive environment when things are as tough as they are right now.
So are you caring for only COVID-19 patients right now?
I'm here to take care of sick people, so I'm still taking care of a mix of patients. People still have chest pain, heart attacks and strokes and need care. That doesn’t stop because of a virus. For those people who are sick or not feeling well, it’s important they come in and be seen or contact their primary care provider.
What message would you like to share with the community at this difficult time?
It’s best to stay home right now. We’ve got everything in place these days to stay home. You can do grocery pickup or delivery. Things can really come to you, which is wonderful. When people do have to go out to the grocery store, gas stations or whatever it is, one of most basic things they should do is hand hygiene. Hand sanitizer is good, but anytime you can really wash your hands is a good idea.