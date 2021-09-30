EAU CLAIRE — Booster shots are now recommended for some who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but not for everyone.
State and local health officials this month answered some common questions about who, when and where to get a COVID-19 booster shot in the Chippewa Valley, and noted other things people should consider.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday announced that it is supporting the federal government’s recommendation to offer Pfizer booster doses to certain groups.
Who’s eligible to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin right now? The Wisconsin DHS has split its booster shot recommendations into two categories.
People who should get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to strengthen their immunity include people 65 and older; all residents in long-term care; and people between ages 50 and 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
Those underlying conditions include people who are pregnant, immunocompromised, overweight or obese; current or former smokers, or organ or blood stem cell transplant recipients. It also includes people who have diabetes, cancer, chronic lung or kidney diseases, neurological conditions, asthma, dementia, Down syndrome, heart conditions, HIV infection, liver disease, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, stroke or cerebrovascular disease or substance use disorders.
The second group includes people who may receive a booster dose of Pfizer if they choose to. That group includes people 18 to 49 who have any of the underlying conditions listed above, and people 18 to 64 who have certain jobs that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure. Those jobs include first responders and people who work in health care, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
When is the best time to get a booster dose? At least six months after finishing the two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine, the Wisconsin DHS says.
I’m already vaccinated, but I got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Am I eligible for a booster? Not yet. The Pfizer booster authorization only applies to people who got the Pfizer vaccine as their initial series, Wisconsin health officials say. That’s because FDA and CDC have currently only reviewed data on boosters from Pfizer.
However, a small number of people who have specific, immunosuppressive conditions will be eligible for a third dose, not a booster dose, of a mRNA vaccine. That includes people who have received either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — and those people may be eligible to mix vaccine types. More information on those groups of people is below.
The state noted that it expects more data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters soon.
Why are health officials recommending people get booster doses? Booster doses are aimed at getting people the highest possible level of immune protection from COVID-19 for as long as possible, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
In a call with reporters Thursday, Westergaard emphasized that all three approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offered strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
However, Westergaard added that data reviewed this fall by the FDA and the CDC’s advisory committee “showed that though the Pfizer vaccine primary series was highly effective and translated … to many saved lives, when we follow the data out six months or more, the level of protection, the percent efficacy, seems to be waning. That could have important consequences for highly vulnerable patients, such as elderly people with weak immune systems or other chronic conditions.”
For those groups, a booster dose “will strengthen and extend the protection,” Westergaard added.
Is it dangerous to get a Pfizer booster if I’ve received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson doses earlier? It’s “not appropriate and not recommended,” Westergaard said Thursday.
I’m fully vaccinated but I’m not included in the eligible groups above. Should I expect to get a booster dose eventually? Maybe. Westergaard said Thursday that data federal agencies have so far suggests that at six months, in people without underlying health conditions, the level of protection remains high enough that health officials aren’t recommending boosters.
“Time will tell,” Westergaard said. “It may be 12 months; it may be longer.”
Are booster doses recommended by the federal government? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September approved booster doses for the groups listed above. An immunization advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also approved boosters for the same groups.
“We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky last week.
Haven’t some people been receiving third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine already? Yes, a small number of people. State officials have been referring to these as “third doses” instead of “booster doses,” though.
In August, the Wisconsin DHS (along with the FDA and a CDC committee) recommended moderately to severely immunocompromised people get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — at least 28 days after they finish their two-dose series.
That includes people receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers; people who have received organ transplants and are taking immune system-suppressive medication; people who got a stem cell transplant within the last two years or who are taking medicine to suppress their immune system; people with “moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency” such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes; people with advanced or untreated HIV; or people who are being treated with immuno-supressive medications such as high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites or others.
Third doses serve a slightly different purpose than booster doses do, the Wisconsin DHS said: Third doses are for immunocompromised people who may not have built a strong enough immune response after their initial vaccine. A booster dose is aimed at someone who likely has built robust protection after vaccination, but whose protection may have waned over time.
“Fortunately, studies show that a third dose can help bolster the immune response in these individuals to achieve the same strong protection from the virus that those who are not immunocompromised were able to develop with just the two-dose series,” Westergaard said in August.
The CDC recommended that people get the same third dose (i.e., Pfizer or Moderna) as their first two doses. However, they can instead receive a dose of the other mRNA vaccine, DHS said.
Where can I get a booster dose in the Chippewa Valley? Many county health departments, clinics and hospitals are offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to eligible people right now.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses at all its vaccination clinics, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the department’s pandemic response.
The Health Department’s next vaccine clinics are:
Saturday
- from 12 to 3 p.m. at Oakwood Mall, 4800 Golf Rd., Eau Claire. The Pfizer (12+ years) and Johnson & Johnson (18+ years) will be available.
Tuesday
- from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Health Department, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire (enter doors C12E at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Lake Street). The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.covid19eauclaire.org.
Other local hospitals and organizations in the Chippewa Valley are offering booster doses, including Mayo Clinic Health System, Prevea Health, Walgreens and CVS.
People can find other places to get vaccinated around the state at www.vaccines.gov.
Should I get a COVID-19 booster shot and the flu vaccine at the same time? You can, and it’s probably a great idea, Westergaard said: “For all vaccines we recommend co-administration. This is based on a lot of experience that vaccines can be given concurrently and remain effective.”