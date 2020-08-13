CHIPPEWA FALLS — A bat in Chippewa County has tested positive for rabies, the county's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
The bat "was submitted for testing following an encounter with a human," a county press release states. "This is the first rabid bat in the county this year. Last year, Chippewa County had two bats test positive."
If someone has been bitten or scratched by a bat, they should wash the wound immediately with soap and water, report it to their physician, the public health department, or law enforcement.
The public is reminded to keep pets' vaccination histories up to date, and people should not keep wild or exotic animals as pets. Parents are reminded to teach children to not approach strange animals, including other people's pets.