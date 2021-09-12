CHIPPEWA FALLS — After statewide vaccinations jumped by 0.8% a week ago — the highest one-week mark since May — the rate of new vaccinations fell in the past seven days.
According to the Department of Health Services, about 0.4% of all state residents received their first COVID-19 vaccination last week. That is a drop not only from the 0.8% increase last week, but also down from a 0.6% climb two weeks ago, a 0.5% increase from three weeks ago, and a 0.7% increase four weeks ago.
Among counties in western Wisconsin, Trempealeau County saw a 0.7% increase, while Barron, Chippewa and Jackson counties all were above the state's rate, at a 0.5% increase. All other counties in the region matched or were below the state's 0.4% increase, falling farther behind the state's rate.
Eau Claire (55.8% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine) and Trempealeau (59.4%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 55.5% rate. Chippewa, St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold. Of Wisconsin's 72 counties, there are 42 that have crossed the halfway mark for vaccination among their populations.
However, there are still four counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (31.0%), Clark (32.3%), and Rusk (36.2%) still at the lowest levels. Waushara County (39.5%) is the only other county below 40% with at least one dose.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 72.9% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.3% from a week ago.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.23 million (55.5%) residents, up from 3.2 million residents (55.1%) last week, and up from 3.16 million people (54.3%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.03 million Wisconsinites (52.2%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.01 million (51.7%) a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate. About 62.7% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 75.3% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 53.4% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 66.5% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 66.0% last week. Eau Claire (65.4%), Chippewa (61.9%) and Dunn (51.1%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 85.1% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 72.5% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 55.3% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.7%, American Indian population at 39.6%, and Black population at 32.5%. About 11.2% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”