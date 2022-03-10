EAU CLAIRE — The Red Cross for a short time plans to resume testing blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the organization announced Thursday.
Plasma from people with high levels of antibodies may help immunocompromised people recovering from the virus, the Red Cross said in a news release.
The organization plans to resume antibody testing for about the next two months, said Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire.
“When we first started testing antibodies, there wasn’t a lot of information on COVID,” McGuire said. “Now what we’re finding is that we’re getting more clinical data that says convalescent plasma can really help immunocompromised individuals.”
Earlier in the pandemic the Red Cross began testing donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies, but stopped the program when case rates fell and new treatments were found.
The organization said in a news release: “With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients.”
If people have had a COVID-19 infection or gotten vaccinated — and if their bodies have produced antibodies in response — the test will likely show antibody levels in their blood. (Antibody testing cannot tell if someone currently has COVID-19, nor if the person has immunity to the virus.)
“We’re not going to be able to tell you, yes or no, you have COVID,” McGuire said. “What we’re able to say is, you have or don’t have antibodies, either through vaccination or by being exposed to the COVID virus.”
The Red Cross will conduct antibody testing, along with routine infectious disease testing, at a separate testing lab.
People who donate can get the results of their antibody test one to two weeks afterward by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, McGuire said.
The Red Cross said the resumed testing may help hospitals treat sick patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to use convalescent plasma from people who have high levels of COVID antibodies. That plasma can be given to people hospitalized with COVID who are either early in their illness, or who have weakened immune systems, according to Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Red Cross’ blood supply has bounced back this spring from its recently-declared worst shortage in more than a decade – it announced a national blood crisis in January.
“We’re not as bad as we were in January. Our numbers are turning around, but blood is a constant need,” McGuire said, urging people to consider donating.
People can make an appointment to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. To find local blood drives, enter a zip code at that website. The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, can be reached at 1-800-733-2767 and is open all days of the week except Thursdays.