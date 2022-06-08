CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services reported 39 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, including two in west-central Wisconsin.

Barron and Chippewa counties each reported one death, while a fatality initial listed as an Eau Claire County resident was reclassified as a Dunn County person.

Across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, 1,071 people have now died from the virus, including 11 in May and 10 in April. These were the first two reported deaths in the region in June.

Statewide, 13,049 Wisconsinites have now died from virus-related symptoms, DHS reports.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases has now reached 1,900 daily, DHS reports. In comparison, the seven-day average was 1,328 daily on April 30.

