CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services reported 39 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, including two in west-central Wisconsin.
Barron and Chippewa counties each reported one death, while a fatality initial listed as an Eau Claire County resident was reclassified as a Dunn County person.
Across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, 1,071 people have now died from the virus, including 11 in May and 10 in April. These were the first two reported deaths in the region in June.
Statewide, 13,049 Wisconsinites have now died from virus-related symptoms, DHS reports.
The state’s seven-day average of new cases has now reached 1,900 daily, DHS reports. In comparison, the seven-day average was 1,328 daily on April 30.
From staff reports
Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.