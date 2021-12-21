CHIPPEWA FALLS — Western Wisconsin had a record-high number of COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, with 14 fatalities across a 12-county area.
The newly reported deaths include five from Barron County, three in Eau Claire County, two from Rusk and Clark counties, and one each from Chippewa and Dunn counties.
In December alone, the dozen counties across western Wisconsin have now recorded 79 deaths. That makes this month the second-highest fatality total this year, behind 85 deaths recorded in January, with 10 days remaining in December.
In comparison, the 12-county area recorded just 11 virus-related deaths the entire month of July.
Statewide, 83 more Wisconsinites have died from virus-related symptoms, bringing the state’s total to 9,765. At this pace, the state is likely to reach 10,000 deaths before the end of the year.
Wisconsin is now averaging 167.4 deaths per 100,000 residents. Four counties in the region are now averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents, and each of those four reported deaths Tuesday: Barron (246.2 per 100,000), Chippewa (208.5), Clark (267.9) and Rusk (292.4). Meanwhile, Eau Claire County still remains below the state’s overall death rate, at 140.6 fatalities per 100,000 residents.
Among the 12 counties in western Wisconsin, only Trempealeau County (66.6%) is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate of 61.5% of residents with at least one shot. The state’s rate ticked up 0.1% Tuesday from Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the national average is now 72.9% of all residents with at least one shot, including 85.1% of adults, and 95% of all seniors ages 65 and older.
The Department of Health Services also said 4,064 more virus cases were reported Tuesday.