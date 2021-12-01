BARRON — Barron County reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths in November, bringing the county’s total to 100 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. It is the third-highest total in western Wisconsin.
When vaccinations became readily available this spring, Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve said she never envisioned the county would reach this high death mark.
“We’re small. It hits everyone when you have deaths. We’ve had a few recently that were middle-aged,” Sauve said Wednesday. “I was really hoping we could slow this train down. This has been a hard fall for Barron County.”
Barron County now is averaging 221 deaths per 100,000 residents, far above the state’s rate of 154.9 deaths per 100,000 residents. Clark and Rusk counties are also averaging more than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Sauve is frustrated that the county’s vaccination rate has stalled even as deaths have climbed. Just 51.9% of Barron County residents have received at least one vaccination, behind the state’s average of 58.9% with one dose.
“We have some tools now; we didn’t have them in 2020,” Sauve said, the frustration audible in her voice. “It’s so disheartening for everyone in the medical field.”
Western Wisconsin coninues to see a steady climb in virus-related deaths. For the fourth straight month, the number of people across a 12-county area who have died from virus-related symptoms has climbed. In November, 62 people living in that region died from the virus, up from 45 in October and 42 in September. November’s fatalities also mark the highest one-month total since January.
In comparison, those 12 counties had fewer than 20 combined deaths each month between March and August.
In November, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties each reported 12 deaths, Pierce County had nine, Clark County had eight, Barron County had seven, Dunn County had six, St. Croix County had five, Jackson County with two, and Rusk County had one. Trempealeau County — the only county in western Wisconsin above the state’s vaccination rate — didn’t report a death for the second straight month. Buffalo and Pepin counties also didn’t have a virus-related death in November.
Rusk County has had more deaths (19) since June 1 than prior to that date (17), when vaccines became readily available.
The state crossed the 9,000 death mark on Tuesday after reaching the 8,000 death mark on Oct. 1, and the 7,000 death mark on May 26, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
The connection between low vaccination rate and high COVID death rate has become clear; of the 22 counties in Wisconsin averaging 200 or more deaths per 100,000 residents, only four — Iron, Menomonee, Oneida and Vilas — have a vaccination rate above the state’s rate. Meanwhile, Dane County, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state at 75.7% of residents with at least one shot, still has the second-lowest death rate in Wisconsin.
The state’s overall vaccination rate inched up to 59% of all residents having at least one dose, including 70% of all adults with one dose. However, only Trempealeau County (64%) is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate among the dozen western Wisconsin counties. Taylor and Clark counties remain the only areas in the state that haven’t reached a 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose.
Wisconsin as a whole remains behind the national vaccination rate, which is at about 70% of residents with at least one vaccination, including 83% of residents ages 18 and older.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control show roughly 4.6 million children nationwide between the ages of five and 11 have now received their first Pfizer dose, out of roughly 28 million children (or about 16%) in that age group. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has not divulged data yet about how many children in the state have received a shot.