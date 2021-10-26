CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state Department of Health Services reported another 2,604 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Wisconsin, along with 42 more virus-related deaths.
Five of the virus-related fatalities came from west-central Wisconsin: two in Barron County and one each in Clark, Eau Claire and Rusk counties. It is the second consecutive day Clark County has reported a death.
With those five additional deaths, there have now been 701 confirmed virus-related deaths across a dozen counties that comprise west-central Wisconsin, including 42 so far in October.
Counties with low vaccination rates have seen a sharp rise in virus-related deaths. Rusk County now has 35 COVID-19 fatalities, including 18 that have occurred since June 1, when vaccines became readily available. Only 38.7% of Rusk County’s residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; the county is among just three in the state that hasn’t reached the 40% threshold of its population vaccinated. Rusk County is now averaging 246.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, far ahead of the state’s average of 144.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Meanwhile, Clark County has now reached 34% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine. With deaths reported on consecutive days, Clark County has climbed to 74 deaths and is now averaging 212.8 deaths per 100,000 residents.
With two additional deaths Tuesday, Barron County (50.6% with one dose) is now averaging 205.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Chippewa (174.8) and Trempealeau (165.3) counties are also averaging more deaths per 100,000 residents than the state average.
While Eau Claire County has the most virus-related deaths in the region (127), the county’s death rate is 121.4 per 100,000, which is below the state average.
Roughly 57.6% of state residents have now received at least one vaccine dose, including 68.8% of all adults ages 18 and older. However, Trempealeau County (62.3%) remains the only county in west-central Wisconsin to be ahead of the state rate.
The Chippewa County Public Health Department announced Tuesday it will start holding press conferences every other week and will not have a meeting this Thursday.
Chippewa Falls school absences climb
While COVID-19 cases in the Chippewa Falls school district declined last week, the number of students absent because of quarantines has climbed.
According to data provided by the district, 15 students were infected as of Friday; that is a decline from 23 infected students on Oct. 15, and also down from 38 on Oct. 8.
However, 130 students are now in quarantine, which is an increase of 46 students either sick or in quarantine from a week ago: 19 more in the high school, 14 more in the middle school and 13 more between the six elementary schools.
The district is aiming to go back to a mask-optional system next Monday. Currently, masks are required inside all school buildings.