MENOMONIE — A Dunn County resident’s possible reinfection with COVID-19 about three months after recovering the first time is a warning that the virus is unpredictable and can cause confusing long-term effects, Dunn County health officials said.
Though noting that true reinfection is unlikely, one of Dunn County’s roughly 2,700 COVID-positive patients may have contracted the virus a second time after recovering, said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department director.
The Health Department isn’t able to conduct a genome sequence of the patient’s virus, so it’s impossible to tell if the person was actually reinfected, or if the second set of symptoms was still due to the first infection.
The patient was part of a younger demographic, Gallagher said.
The first time the person contracted the virus early this year, they had classic symptoms -- a sore throat, runny nose and shortness of breath with a “pretty prolonged” recovery, Gallagher said.
But the second time the person tested positive for COVID-19 again, almost three months later, they experienced more frightening symptoms: Significant chest pressure and pain.
“They thought they were having a heart attack,” Gallagher said.
“Because there was no complete genomic sequencing, it's really hard to say if it was a new infection, or a recurrence of an old infection,” Gallagher said. “There’s just a lot we don’t know about the science yet. And without a sequence we can’t say for certain.”
Gallagher said she believes reinfection with COVID-19 is unusual, “but with the numbers of cases that we see, we may still have a number of folks that do have the same experience.”
Gallagher emphasized that younger and relatively healthy people can and do get serious cases of COVID-19.
Some are experiencing long-term health problems because of it.
“You can know five people that have gotten COVID and they’ve had a mild or asymptomatic case, not out of the realm of what a normal flu would do,” Gallagher said. “But then you have one person who is young and healthy, and has 20 days where they can’t go back to work because of mind-numbing headaches and fatigue. You just never know.”
Twelve residents of Dunn County have died of the virus since March.
“I’ve had personal conversations with people that have been really healthy before COVID, and are really struggling (now) in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s,” Gallagher said. “Our deaths haven’t been in those demographics, but it is a matter of time, because we don’t know so much about COVID.”
Reinfection and lingering symptoms
Since COVID-19 is such a new condition, we still have little concrete information about how it impacts people long-term, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
China reported the first documented cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in Wuhan to the World Health Organization almost a year ago, on Dec. 31, 2019.
“We don’t know what percentage of people will potentially become reinfected, and we don’t know what factors are that may result in more likely reinfection,” Giese said at a Nov. 19 press conference.
At least two studies, one done in Italy and one in the U.S., indicate that significant percentages of COVID-19 patients experience persistent or worrying symptoms after recovering, even if they only had mild cases. Some of those symptoms that persisted including a cough, fatigue or shortness of breath.
Eau Claire health officials doubt any documented reinfection has happened in Eau Claire County, they said this month.
But La Crosse County health officials in August said a county resident had been reinfected after testing positive a second time after more than three months, the Associated Press reported. That person also experienced different symptoms the second time they tested positive.
Reinfection is rare, but some cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Just five cases of reinfection have officially been documented worldwide, as of October, according to peer-reviewed publication the American Journal of Managed Care: A healthy 25-year-old man in Nevada, who had a more severe second reinfection but who has since recovered; and four other cases in Hong Kong, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ecuador, respectively.
Even if reinfection is very rare, Gallagher urged the community to keep wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands, even if they’ve already tested positive and recovered.
“I think as more people have firsthand experience with knowing someone who was really challenged by this, or had lifelong implications, that may curve the perspective of the community,” Gallagher said. “But I fully anticipate that’s going to be what it takes before our whole community buys into the science behind and severity behind COVID-19 as a public health crisis.”